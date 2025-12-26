The Armed Forces of Nigeria has reacted to the powerful airstrikes launched against the foreign ISIS-linked terrorists’ camp in Sokoto State

The United States War Department launched airstrikes against terrorists on Christmas Day - Thursday, December 25, 2025

The Director, Defence Information, Samaila Uba, shared more details about the airstrike attack on the ISIS terrorist group

FCT, Abuja - The Armed Forces of Nigeria said it worked with the United States War Department to launch airstrikes into a foreign ISIS-linked terrorists’ camp in Sokoto State.

Legit.ng reports that the United States announced military action against ISIS-linked militants in Sokoto, northwest Nigeria, at the request of Nigerian authorities.

The operation followed remarks Trump made in November in which he threatened to intervene militarily in Nigeria.

The Nigerian military said the attack was carried out after the approval of the appropriate Federal Government authorities.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Director, Defence Information, Samaila Uba, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, December 26, 2025.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in conjunction with the United States of America, has conducted precision strike operations against identified foreign ISIS-linked elements operating in parts of North West Nigeria.

“The operation was executed with the approval of the appropriate Federal Government authorities and forms part of ongoing coordinated efforts to rid the country of terrorists and other criminal elements threatening national security.

“The strike followed credible intelligence and careful operational planning aimed at degrading the capability of the targeted elements while minimising collateral damage."

Uba said the operation shows that the Nigerian government is working with strategic partners to confront terrorism and prevent foreign fighters from expanding footholds within the country's borders.

He reiterated that the Nigerian military is committed to supporting joint and inter-agency efforts to restore lasting peace and security across the country.

Tinubu's govt reacts to US airstrikes in Sokoto

Recall that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government confirms ongoing security cooperation with the US to combat terrorism in Nigeria.

Presidnet Donald Trump described the recent US air strikes in Sokoto State as 'powerful and deadly' against ISIS-linked militants in North-west Nigeria.

Nigeria emphasizes civilian protection and human rights in all counter-terrorism efforts amid international collaboration.

US Congressman speaks on airstrike in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that after President Trump claimed unilateral authority for airstrikes against ISIS in Nigeria, a constitutional debate among lawmakers has been sparked.

Some lawmakers argue that military action requires congressional approval, challenging Trump's interpretation of war powers.

The US Africa Command confirms strikes targeted ISWAP at Nigeria's request, raising questions about foreign military engagement.

