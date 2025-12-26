Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) said Nigeria needs all the help to fight terrorism across the country.

Legit.ng reports that the United States announced military action against ISIS-linked militants in Sokoto, northwest Nigeria, at the request of Nigerian authorities.

The operation followed remarks Trump made in November in which he threatened to intervene militarily in Nigeria. The NOSCEF chairman, Elder Sunday Oibe, said Nigeria is facing an existential security crisis that requires decisive and collaborative action.

Oibe slammed those opposing the reported United States military intervention against terrorist groups in Nigeria.

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this while reacting to growing public opposition against foreign military involvement.

“In whatever way this help comes as long as the Nigerian government is in the know, it is a welcome development.

“Nigerians have been bleeding for far too long because of the activities of these criminal bandits, whom I prefer to call enemies of humanity.”

The Christian elders questioned the logic of opposing efforts aimed at eliminating terrorists in the country.

“Why should any sane mind be against rooting out these criminals by whatever means necessary?”

“We all saw how innocent Nigerians were bombed inside a mosque in Maiduguri just a few days ago.”

The NOSCEF chairman insisted that the identity or nationality of those assisting Nigeria should not matter.

He said the objective should be to end terrorism and restore peace.

“Whether it is American, Indian, or Togolese support that will help Nigeria uproot this evil, it should be welcomed. Nigerians simply want to live freely and go about their daily activities without fear of attack.”

