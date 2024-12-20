The US has killed Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Yusif in an airstrike in Syria's Deir ez Zor province, targeting the militant group’s leadership

The United States has announced the successful elimination of Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Yusif in Syria.

The airstrike, carried out by US Central Command Forces (Centcom), targeted Yusif, also known as Mahmud, in the eastern province of Deir ez Zor.

US Confirms Death of IS Leader Abu Yusif in Precision Airstrike in Syria

The area, previously under the control of Syrian regime and Russian forces, has seen significant shifts following the recent fall of Bashar al Assad.

In addition to Yusif, another IS operative was killed in the strike, according to US officials.

Centcom's Strategic Strike

General Michael Erik Kurilla, the Centcom commander, emphasized the ongoing commitment to preventing IS from regrouping.

"As stated before, the United States - working with allies and partners in the region - will not allow ISIS to take advantage of the current situation in Syria and reconstitute," Kurilla stated.

"IS has the intent to break out of detention the over 8,000 ISIS operatives currently being held in facilities in Syria. We will aggressively target these leaders and operatives, including those trying to conduct operations external to Syria."

Historical Context and Ongoing Efforts

IS militants rose to power by exploiting the chaos of the Syrian civil war, conquering parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014 and self-declaring a caliphate in late 2015.

At the height of their dominance, approximately 12 million people lived under IS rule, with the group enforcing a brutal interpretation of Islamic law and committing mass atrocities.

However, by 2019, a coalition of forces had successfully pushed IS back, eradicating their control over Middle Eastern territory.

Despite these setbacks, IS has continued insurgency efforts in parts of Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, while their affiliates maintain a presence in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng