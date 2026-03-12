Old Dominion University authorities confirmed a gunman opened fire inside Constant Hall before being neutralised, leaving two people injured

The university administration later declared the campus safe and suspended classes for the remainder of the day after the incident

Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were deployed to the scene to assist in the investigation

Virginia, US - Panic gripped the campus of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday morning, March 13 after a gunman opened fire inside an academic building before being killed, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred at Constant Hall, which houses the university’s College of Business. University officials said two people were injured during the incident, although their conditions had not been immediately disclosed.

Two people are injured after a gunman opens fire at Constant Hall, while the university suspends classes and says the campus is safe. Photo credit: (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

Source: Getty Images

In an emergency alert issued shortly after the shooting, the university confirmed that the suspect had been “neutralised”, without providing additional details about how the gunman was killed, CBS News reported.

University declares campus safe

Hours after the incident, the university informed students and staff that the situation had been brought under control.

“The emergency at Constant Hall has ended,” the university said in an update. “There is no longer an active threat to the campus community.”

Following the incident, the institution suspended all classes for the remainder of the day as law enforcement agencies secured the area and began preliminary investigations.

Students recount moments of panic

Students who were inside the building at the time described scenes of confusion and fear as the shooting unfolded.

One junior who was attending a class in Constant Hall told CBS affiliate WTKR-TV that the first sign of danger was the sound of screams.

“We heard like faint screaming, and we just like looked back, we didn't know what it was, and then we heard the screams getting louder, and then that's when the alarm went off, and everyone just like ran out of the building,” the student said.

Another student told the station that his class initially believed the alarm was a routine drill.

“It was just terrifying, it really was. Everything was just terrifying. Everybody was running, everybody was screaming, we didn't know what was going on,” he said.

The student added that he called his parents immediately after reaching safety, as reported by Los Angeles Times.

“I couldn't even get words out, I still really can't. It's surreal. I mean, you never think this to happen. You woke up, you came to class, you think it's going to be a normal day and then something like this happens.”

A gunman shoots inside Constant Hall, injuring two people as authorities suspend classes and announce the campus is safe. Photo credit: @PoliceCentralUS

Source: Twitter

Federal agents join investigation

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed they were deployed to the scene to support local authorities in the investigation.

Officials have yet to disclose the identity of the gunman or the circumstances that led to the shooting. Investigators are also working to determine the motive behind the attack.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about campus safety in the United States as authorities continue to gather evidence and review security measures at the university.

Catholic school shooting leaves 2 children dead

Previously, Legit.ng reported that two children, aged eight and ten, were killed and 17 others injured when a gunman opened fire on schoolchildren attending Mass at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday morning, August 27, 2025, according to local authorities.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed that 14 of the injured were children, with two currently in critical condition.

Source: Legit.ng