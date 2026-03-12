Man Sends Warning Message to Newly Matriculated University of Ibadan Students, Sparks Online Debate
- A Nigerian man congratulated newly matriculated University of Ibadan students but warned them about the challenges of university life
- In his message, he said the freshers would soon realise that only God could help them through their academic journey
- His candid remark sparked reactions online as many social media users shared their thoughts and experiences
A Nigerian man has sparked conversations online after sharing a candid congratulatory message to newly matriculated students of the University of Ibadan, UI.
The man, identified as @Awedathefirst, firstly welcomed the fresh students. Right after a few welcome sentences, he decided to remind them of what they had signed up for at the university.
Man sends message to UI fresh students
His statement was to let the freshers, as they are fondly called, be prepared for the challenges that often come with university life.
He wrote:
"Congratulations to all newly matriculated students of the University of Ibadan.
May God see you through.
Because very soon, you’ll realise that only God truly can. 😌"
@Awedathefirst shared the message as thousands of fresh students celebrated their matriculation into the university. At the time of filing this report, the X post has gathered over 5,000 views.
See the X post below:
Reactions to man's warning to UI freshers
Some of the comments are below.
@BabyHondy commented:
"Told my cousin the same yesterday. He was smiling o."
@DrPepe08 stated:
"On my way to my first class — PHY 101 Let’s get this degree."
@solace_okere said:
"My younger sister matriculated today. 🥹"
@mollybanks444 wrote:
"No lies. 😂"
