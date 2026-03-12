A Nigerian man congratulated newly matriculated University of Ibadan students but warned them about the challenges of university life

In his message, he said the freshers would soon realise that only God could help them through their academic journey

His candid remark sparked reactions online as many social media users shared their thoughts and experiences

A Nigerian man has sparked conversations online after sharing a candid congratulatory message to newly matriculated students of the University of Ibadan, UI.

The man, identified as @Awedathefirst, firstly welcomed the fresh students. Right after a few welcome sentences, he decided to remind them of what they had signed up for at the university.

A Nigerian man shares advice and concern with University of Ibadan fresh students. Photo credit: @Awedathefirst/X

Source: Twitter

Man sends message to UI fresh students

His statement was to let the freshers, as they are fondly called, be prepared for the challenges that often come with university life.

He wrote:

"Congratulations to all newly matriculated students of the University of Ibadan.

May God see you through.

Because very soon, you’ll realise that only God truly can. 😌"

A Nigerian man shares a message with UI fresh students. Photo credit: University of Ibadan

Source: Twitter

@Awedathefirst shared the message as thousands of fresh students celebrated their matriculation into the university. At the time of filing this report, the X post has gathered over 5,000 views.

See the X post below:

Reactions to man's warning to UI freshers

Some of the comments are below.

@BabyHondy commented:

"Told my cousin the same yesterday. He was smiling o."

@DrPepe08 stated:

"On my way to my first class — PHY 101 Let’s get this degree."

@solace_okere said:

"My younger sister matriculated today. 🥹"

@mollybanks444 wrote:

"No lies. 😂"

How UI student missed admission for medicine

In a similar story, a University of Ibadan student shared his academic journey after rewriting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (JAMB) so he could study his dream course, medicine.

The man revealed that he had aimed to gain admission to Medicine and Surgery (MBBS), but sadly, he was transferred to another course.

The man explained that he attempted to secure admission into the MBBS programme as a second degree at the University of Ibadan.

According to him, his aggregate score fell short by only a few points, which made it impossible for the university to offer him admission into the highly competitive medical programme.

He disclosed that he was transferred to Veterinary Medicine.

He wrote:

"In an attempt to get MBBS as a second degree at the University of Ibadan, I missed the aggregate by a few points and was transferred to Veterinary Medicine.

Well, a win is a win regardless..."

UI second-class graduate celebrates achievement

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a University of Ibadan student who graduated with a second-class upper in an engineering course celebrated her wins.

She took to social media to share her achievements following her graduation, and how she was the best graduating female in her class.

Her CGPA was revealed as 3.43, according to the information shared by a graduate on X.

Her post triggered reactions on social media, as many congratulated the scholar on her graduation from the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng