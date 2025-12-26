The United States War Deparment has thanked Nigeria for cooperation after air strikes against ISIS-linked militants

President Trump previously announced further military action if attacks on civilians continue

Shortly after the launch of airstrikes, AFRICOM confirmed it was aimed at degrading ISIS's operational capacity

The United States Department of War has publicly thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation following recent US air strikes against Islamic State-linked militants in north-west Nigeria, while warning that further military action may follow.

The message, issued after President Donald Trump authorised the operation, signals deepening security coordination between Washington and Abuja under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

US war department acknowledges Nigeria’s cooperation

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), US War Department Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government for its support, saying the operation underscored a shared resolve to end attacks on civilians.

“The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end.

“The Department of War is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight, on Christmas. More to come. Grateful for Nigerian government support and cooperation,” he added.

Trump says strikes target ISIS fighters in north-west Nigeria

The air strikes were carried out on Thursday, December 25, in Nigeria’s north-western state of Sokoto, targeting militants linked to the Islamic State.

Announcing the operation in the early hours of Friday, December 26, President Trump said the strikes were conducted under his authority as commander-in-chief and described them as “powerful and deadly”.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in northwest Nigeria,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He accused the militants of “viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians” and warned that more strikes would follow if the violence continued.

AFRICOM confirms operation requested by Nigerian authorities

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) later confirmed the strikes, stating that the operation was conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities.

According to AFRICOM, the mission was aimed at degrading the operational capacity of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), an ISIS affiliate that primarily operates in north-eastern Nigeria and around the Lake Chad basin but has expanded activities into parts of the north-west.

The command said the action formed part of broader efforts to support Nigeria’s counter-terrorism operations.

US warns of further action against militants

Both Trump and senior defence officials signalled that the strikes may not be a one-off.

“Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper,” Trump said, adding that further action would be taken if attacks on civilians persist.

Hegseth echoed that position, warning that the militants should expect additional operations.

FG reacts to US airstrike in Nigeria

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has reacted following reports that the United States carried out what it described as “powerful and deadly” air strikes against terrorist targets in north-west Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 26, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, confirmed that the operation was part of an ongoing security and intelligence collaboration between both countries.

