President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States forces "completed a successful attack" on Iran's three nuclear sites.

3 nuclear sites in Iran were 'obliterated' - Trump

This came days after United States President Donald Trump said that everyone in Tehran, the Iranian capital, should leave the city, adding that Iran is not winning the ongoing war against Israel.

Confirming the development in a post shared on is X page on Sunday morning, June 22, President Trump said:

"We have completed our very successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan.

"All planes are now outside of Iran Air space. A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American warriors. There is not another military in the world that could have done this. Now is the time for peace! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Iran speaks out as US attacks country

Reacting to the development, Abbas Araqchi, the foreign minister of Iran, has warned that strikes by the United States (US) will have ‘everlasting consequences’.

"In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people."

Trump to decide US stance on Iran

Meanwhile, the White House earlier announced that US President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether the United States will become involved in the Israel-Iran conflict.

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday, 19 June. The announcement comes as Israel’s Defence Minister reaffirmed that one of the country’s war objectives is the “elimination” of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Israel's military strike on Thursday, June 19, reportedly hit Iran's Arak heavy water reactor that was still under construction.

Israel's seventh day of airstrikes on Iran came a day after Iran's supreme leader rejected the US calls for surrender and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause "irreparable damage to them".

Under a 2015 deal with major powers, the plant was redesigned to reduce the proliferation risk and its core was removed and filled with concrete.

