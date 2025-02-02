Donald Trump confirmed ordering air strikes on senior members of the Islamic State (IS) in Somalia, targeting a key attack planner and others in caves, with no civilian casualties reported

The Somali government expressed appreciation for US military support, reaffirming the strong security partnership between Somalia and the United States in combating terrorism

Trump criticized the Biden administration for not acting quickly enough on the same target, while IS remains a growing threat in Somalia, known for extortion and sporadic attacks

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, confirmed that he ordered military air strikes targeting a senior attack planner and other members of the Islamic State (IS) group in Somalia.

Trump confirmed this move in a post on social media.

Trump stated:

"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians."

Trump ended his statement with a forceful warning, saying,

"The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that 'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'"

Somalia and US Cooperation on Counterterrorism

The office of Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed gratitude for the US military's support, stating that the operation "reinforces the strong security partnership between Somalia and the United States in combating extremist threats."

The statement praised the United States for its role in fighting international terrorism.

US: No civilian casualties after airstrikes

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed Trump’s sentiments, confirming that the air strikes resulted in the death of multiple IS operatives with no civilian casualties.

Hegseth added that the operation "further degrades" the ability of IS to carry out attacks and underscores the United States' commitment to combating terrorism.

Puntland’s support and IS Activity in Somalia

The government of Puntland, a region in north-east Somalia, thanked international partners for their role in the strike, highlighting that high-ranking members of IS were killed, as reported by BBC News.

Despite IS’s rise to prominence in the 2010s, its operations are now mainly confined to certain parts of Africa, with its Somali branch notably engaging in extortion and small-scale attacks.

Trump’s criticism of Biden administration

Trump also criticized the Biden administration, claiming that the US military had been targeting the IS planner for years, but that Joe Biden "and his cronies" failed to act swiftly enough.

"I did!" Trump stated, implying that his administration would have accomplished the task more efficiently.

While IS is no longer the dominant force it once was in Syria and Iraq, its presence in Somalia remains a concern.

The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence reports that the group is notorious for extorting locals and carrying out sporadic attacks.

This latest strike against IS in Somalia highlights the ongoing struggle to contain terrorism in the region, Fox News reported.

