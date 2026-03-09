The United States has announced that the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the State Department

The United States has declared the designation of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, saying they were trained and supported by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Secretary Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, announced the development in a statement on Monday, March 9, adding that the group was designated by the State Department.

Why US declare the Sudanese group a terrorist

Rubio explained that the group was designated as "a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist," alleging that they were involved in the mass execution of civilians.

The US also vowed to explore "all available tools to deprive the Iranian regime and Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources they need to engage in or support terrorism."

This is coming amid the US -Israel war against Iran in the Middle East, a situation that has plunged the region into instability and skyrocketed the prices of fuel in the global market. The US and Israel assassinated the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, February 28, which led to the escalation in the Middle East.

Reactions as the US declares another terrorist group

However, some Americans have taken to the comment section of the US Secretary of State and expressed their views about the development. Below are some of their comments:

Hashim Mteuzi recalled the killing of over 170 in the US strike on Iran:

"165 little girls. February 28. U.S. bombs. Rubio wants to talk about mass executions of civilians. The State Department doesn't get to name terrorists. It IS one."

Regina alleged that Russia supported the IRGC and questioned when the US would designate Russia as a terrorist state:

"Russia supports the IRGC & other terrorist organisations as well. When are we going to finally designate them as a terrorist state?"

Dimetri criticised the US:

"Funny how the same government that lectures the world about 'terrorism' has spent decades funding wars, coups, and occupations that killed millions of civilians. Spare us the moral grandstanding."

Mo alleged that it was too late for the world to realise how Sudan collapsed:

"Sudan didn’t collapse overnight. Years of alliances with ideological militias and Iranian networks pushed the country into this situation. The world is only now starting to say it openly."

Mehdi said the whole Muslim Brotherhood should be designated as a terrorist organisation:

"YES! Please put the whole Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, and find all their paid operatives in the homeland, brainwashing our Gen Z kids and put them in prison."

Read Rubio's full statement on X here:

