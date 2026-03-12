Iran's new leader vowed revenge against the US and Israel for the ongoing attacks

Mojtaba Khamenei threatened to escalate military actions and close the Strait of Hormuz

Khamenei warned neighbouring countries of the consequences for hosting US military bases

Tehran, Iran - Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in his first public message that his country will take revenge for the ongoing US and Israeli attacks.

As reported on Thursday, March 12, by China Daily, Khamenei warned that attacks on US military bases in the region would continue if they are not shut down.

Mojtaba Khamenei issues his first public statement as Iran’s new leader, talking tough against Donald Trump-led United States and Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel. Photo credit: @AlArabiya_Eng, @PeterObi

Iran war: Mojtaba breaks silence

The 56-year-old stressed that Iran will maintain its leverage by continuing to close the Strait of Hormuz, Sky News noted.

Mojtaba declared:

"We will not give up on avenging the blood of the martyrs."

Mojtaba Khamenei threatens regional strikes

Against the backdrop of reports that he was wounded in the surprise attack, the statement was read live on Iranian state television. Mojtaba has not been seen since the war began. Simultaneously with the broadcast, Telegram and Twitter accounts were launched in his name.

In the statement, the younger Khamenei threatened to escalate the war.

He said:

"You severed the path of the enemy and stripped him of the illusion that he could take control of the homeland – and perhaps even dismember it."

He added that Iran was preparing to open new fronts "where the enemy has little experience and is most vulnerable."

Khamenei also threatened neighbouring countries hosting American military bases.

Mojtaba said:

"I recommend they close those bases promptly, because by now they have surely understood that America's claim of bringing security and peace was nothing but a lie."

On the question of vengeance, Khamenei made clear it extends beyond the killing of his father.

His words:

"Every citizen killed by the enemy is an independent subject in the reparations file."

Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei may pursue nuclear weapons as the country’s key sites lie in ruins amid the US/Israel-Iran war. Photo credit: @Shakamonii, @Glenn_Diesen

Furthermore, he warned that "in any case, we will take reparations from the enemy, and if it refuses, we will seize its assets, and if that too is not possible, we will destroy its assets to the same extent."

Legit.ng reports that US and Israeli strikes have exacted a heavy toll on Iran’s leadership, military and ballistic missile program but have failed to topple the government, which US President Donald Trump has at times suggested is his goal.

The United Nations (UN) refugee agency said up to 3.2 million people in Iran have been displaced by the ongoing war. It said most have fled from Tehran and other major cities toward the north of the country or rural areas. Around 800,000 people have been internally displaced in Lebanon, prompting fears of a humanitarian crisis.

