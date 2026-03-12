Breaking: Iran's New Supreme Leader Breaks Silence After US, Israel Killed Father, Wife
- Iran's new leader vowed revenge against the US and Israel for the ongoing attacks
- Mojtaba Khamenei threatened to escalate military actions and close the Strait of Hormuz
- Khamenei warned neighbouring countries of the consequences for hosting US military bases
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.
Tehran, Iran - Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in his first public message that his country will take revenge for the ongoing US and Israeli attacks.
As reported on Thursday, March 12, by China Daily, Khamenei warned that attacks on US military bases in the region would continue if they are not shut down.
Iran war: Mojtaba breaks silence
The 56-year-old stressed that Iran will maintain its leverage by continuing to close the Strait of Hormuz, Sky News noted.
Mojtaba declared:
"We will not give up on avenging the blood of the martyrs."
Mojtaba Khamenei threatens regional strikes
Against the backdrop of reports that he was wounded in the surprise attack, the statement was read live on Iranian state television. Mojtaba has not been seen since the war began. Simultaneously with the broadcast, Telegram and Twitter accounts were launched in his name.
In the statement, the younger Khamenei threatened to escalate the war.
He said:
"You severed the path of the enemy and stripped him of the illusion that he could take control of the homeland – and perhaps even dismember it."
He added that Iran was preparing to open new fronts "where the enemy has little experience and is most vulnerable."
Khamenei also threatened neighbouring countries hosting American military bases.
Mojtaba said:
"I recommend they close those bases promptly, because by now they have surely understood that America's claim of bringing security and peace was nothing but a lie."
On the question of vengeance, Khamenei made clear it extends beyond the killing of his father.
His words:
"Every citizen killed by the enemy is an independent subject in the reparations file."
Furthermore, he warned that "in any case, we will take reparations from the enemy, and if it refuses, we will seize its assets, and if that too is not possible, we will destroy its assets to the same extent."
Legit.ng reports that US and Israeli strikes have exacted a heavy toll on Iran’s leadership, military and ballistic missile program but have failed to topple the government, which US President Donald Trump has at times suggested is his goal.
The United Nations (UN) refugee agency said up to 3.2 million people in Iran have been displaced by the ongoing war. It said most have fled from Tehran and other major cities toward the north of the country or rural areas. Around 800,000 people have been internally displaced in Lebanon, prompting fears of a humanitarian crisis.
Trump gives condition to end war
Legit.ng earlier reported that amid a war that has ignited global concern, Trump appeared to rule out talks with Iran unless it agrees to “unconditional surrender.”
Trump's comments were likely to raise further questions about the endgame of the war launched in February by the US and Israel.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.