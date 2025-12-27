US President Donald Trump said he ordered US airstrike delay in Nigeria for a Christmas timing

The Nigerian government confirms joint coordination with US for airstrikes targeting ISIS in Sokoto State

Officials assert no civilian casualties occurred during operations, ensuring national security remains intact

The United States President, Donald Trump, has said he personally ordered the delay of a planned US airstrike against Islamic State-linked militants in Nigeria.

The US president said that he made the order so it could be carried out around Christmas, describing the military operation as a “Christmas present”.

Trump says timing was a personal decision

Speaking in an interview with Politico, Trump revealed that the strikes had initially been scheduled earlier but were postponed on his instruction.

“They were going to do it earlier, and I said, ‘Nope, let’s give a Christmas present,’” Trump said.

He claimed the militants were caught off guard by the timing of the attack, insisting the strikes were highly effective.

“They didn’t expect it at all. Every camp got decimated,” he added.

The airstrikes, which were executed a day after Christmas, marked a rare and symbolic escalation of direct US military action in Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts.

Social media announcement sparks sovereignty concerns

Trump first disclosed the operation in a post on social media, where he framed the strikes as retaliation for what he described as the killing of Christians by Islamic State militants “at levels not seen for many years, and even centuries”.

The remarks immediately triggered concern within Nigeria, with critics questioning whether the operation breached the country’s sovereignty and whether Abuja had authorised the attack, The Times of India reported.

Tinubu’s government confirms joint coordination

Nigeria’s government later moved to calm tensions, confirming that the strikes were jointly coordinated with Nigerian authorities.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the operation was conducted with full Nigerian approval and participation.

“The operation was carried out under established command and control structures, with the full involvement of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” Idris said, describing it as part of ongoing intelligence sharing and strategic cooperation between Abuja and Washington.

Officials also confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the operation before it was executed.

Targets identified as ISIS enclaves in Sokoto

According to Nigerian authorities, the strikes targeted two Islamic State enclaves located within the Bauni forest axis of Tangaza Local Government Area in Sokoto State.

US Africa Command confirmed that there were multiple casualties but declined to specify the exact faction affected.

The attacks were carried out using guided missiles fired from MQ-9 Reaper drones operating from maritime platforms in the Gulf of Guinea.

FG says no civilians were harmed

While debris from the strikes reportedly fell in parts of Sokoto State and neighbouring Kwara State, the Federal Government said no civilian casualties were recorded.

“Relevant authorities promptly secured the affected areas,” Idris said, assuring Nigerians that the national security architecture remained firmly under government control.

The federal government reiterated its commitment to confronting transnational terrorist networks and urged citizens to remain calm as coordinated counterterrorism operations continue.

Airstrike in Nigeria: Pentagon says more to come

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States Department of War has publicly thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation following recent US air strikes against Islamic State-linked militants in north-west Nigeria, while warning that further military action may follow.

The message, issued after President Donald Trump authorised the operation, signals deepening security coordination between Washington and Abuja under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

