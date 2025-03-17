US President Donald Trump has ordered military strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, resulting in at least 53 deaths and nearly 100 injuries

Interestingly, the Houthis retaliated by launching 18 missiles and drones at the USS Harry Truman, though US officials reported no injuries or damage

Trump has vowed to continue using "overwhelming lethal force" against the Iran-backed group until the US achieves its objective, warning of prolonged military operations

In a significant twist of events, dozens of people have been reported killed after President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA), ordered “decisive” military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen, opening a new salvo against the Iran-backed group that has targeted shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

Trump: US Strikes on Houthi Rebels Kill Dozens

President Trump had earlier disclosed that the US would deploy “overwhelming lethal force” against the Houthis “until we have achieved our objective,” signaling the start of a major operation that could last weeks and prompting the Houthis to warn of escalation.

According to Trump, the strikes were a necessary measure to defend the US commercial and naval vessels from what he termed an "unrelenting campaign of piracy and terrorism."

53 dead, nearly 100 injured

As reported by CNN, the US strikes has resulted in the death of at least 53 people and wounded almost 100 others in Yemen, including women and children.

The Houthi-run health ministry, confirmed this to the Associated Press AP.

Reacting, the US national security adviser Michael Waltz, stated the strikes were meant to hold Iran accountable for supporting the Houthis and to eliminate key rebel leaders.

According to Waltz, the strikes killed “multiple” Houthi leaders.

Speaking on the development, Waltz told ABC News that:

“They were an overwhelming response. They were also aimed at holding Iran responsible for supporting the Houthis.”

Houthis launch missiles at US aircraft carrier

As reported by Reuters, on Sunday, March 16, the Houthis claimed to have launched 18 missiles and drones at the American aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea in response to “American aggression.

“If they continue their aggression, we will continue the escalation,” the group’s leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said.

Reacting, two US officials disclosed that the Truman sustained no injuries or damage, and it is not clear from the initial assessment whether the carrier had to intercept any launches.

Who are the Houthis

CNN reported that the Houthis, based in Yemen, started launching drone and missile strikes on vessels in the Red Sea in late 2023 in what they say is revenge for Israel’s war in Gaza. The sustained strikes significantly impacted global trade.

The Houthis stopped their attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January, but have since threatened to resume them due to Israeli aid blockages to Gaza.

