A video released by the United States Department of War has surfaced online, showing how it launched airstrikes on terrorist targets in Sokoto state

US President Donald Trump asserted that the United States carried out a deadly strike against ISIS elements in North West Nigeria

The federal government confirmed the air strikes, describing them as “precision hits” conducted within the framework of existing security cooperation with international partners

Fresh update on the United States military strike in Nigeria’s North West began to unfold after reports of an explosion in parts of Sokoto state triggered fear among residents.

The United States Department of War has released a video showing the aerial launching of the strike on the terrorist positions in the state, confirming a US-led military strike on identified ISIS-linked targets.

The video was shared on the department’s official X handle and was followed by a statement from former US President Donald Trump, who said the operation was carried out at his direction to neutralise terrorists allegedly responsible for attacks on Christians.

The operation follows remarks Trump made in November in which he threatened to intervene militarily in Nigeria, citing claims by some US politicians that Christians were being targeted in the country.

Announcing the operation in the early hours of Friday, December 26, Trump said the militants had been responsible for attacks on civilians, particularly Christians, and warned that further action would follow if the violence continued.

US releases video after Sokoto strike

The footage, which spread rapidly on X, appeared to show explosions visible from an aerial perspective.

However, no geolocation details, timestamps or independent information were provided alongside the video.

Shortly after the video surfaced, Donald Trump, on his verified X handle, published a strongly worded post claiming responsibility for a US-led strike against ISIS elements in “Northwest Nigeria.”

In the post, Trump wrote:

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians… The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing.”

He further warned that further attacks would follow if the alleged killings continued, adding a Christmas message that sharply divided opinion online.

AFRICOM confirms strike

The US. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said the operation was conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities and was aimed at degrading the capabilities of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), an ISIS affiliate that primarily operates in northeastern Nigeria and the Lake Chad basin.

AFRICOM said in a statement posted on X:

"At the direction of the President of the United States and the Secretary of War, and in coordination with Nigerian authorities, U.S. Africa Command conducted strikes against ISIS terrorists in Nigeria on Dec. 25, 2025, in Sokoto State.

FG reacts to US military action in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the air strikes, describing them as “precision hits” conducted within the framework of existing security cooperation with international partners.

The ministry said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa:

“Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism."

The ministry said the cooperation includes intelligence sharing, strategic coordination and other forms of support carried out in line with international law and respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

It added that the efforts prioritise the protection of civilians and national unity, stressing that terrorist violence against Christians, Muslims or other communities remains unacceptable.

