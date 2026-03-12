As Bishop David Abioye celebrates his 65th birthday and trends on social media, a lady made a post about him

The young lady celebrates the man of God on his birthday and lists some lessons she has learned from him

Her post caught the attention of several people, who took to the comments page to celebrate him

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of a notable Nigerian pastor, Bishop David O. Abioye, on his 65th birthday.

The lady, in her emotional post, listed out four powerful lessons she has learned from the man of God.

Lady goes viral for sharing 4 lessons from Bishop David Abioye’s 65th birthday. Photo Source: Facebook/Wendy Ologe/Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

Lady celebrates Bishop David O. Abioye

Speaking about his birthday and the important day, she wrote:

"Today we celebrate the 65th birthday of Bishop David O. Abioye, a man widely respected across the body of Christ for his humility, loyalty, discipline, and decades of faithful ministry."

"He is known for his deep teachings on stewardship, leadership, faith, and spiritual growth, influencing thousands of believers across Nigeria and beyond."

"Gov Kunle Ologe and I celebrate a man we do not just call a bishop… we call Father. Our spiritual father."

On her Facebook page, Wendy Ologe celebrated him on his birthday while speaking about his importance and his commitment to God and morality.

She continued:

"Happy 65th birthday to Bishop David Abioye - a man whose life has become a message of loyalty, humility, discipline, and unwavering devotion to God."

"For decades, he has modeled what it means to serve faithfully, lead quietly, and carry grace with dignity. Many of us have watched his life and learned that greatness in the Kingdom is not noise; it is consistency."

"He once reminded us:"

“Stewardship is the pathway to lasting greatness.”

"Your dedication to God determines the manifestation of His power in your life.”

“What you do consistently determines the future you will experience.”

"Your life has taught us that honor, loyalty, and service still matter in this generation."

Lady shares 4 lessons she learned from Bishop David Abioye at 65. Photo Source: Facebook/Wendy Ologe/Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

As she wrote this, she listed out some important lessons she has learned from the teaching of Bishop David O. Abioye.

The lessons, according to her, read:

"Through your teachings, many of us have learned:"

"To pursue God sincerely."

"To serve without seeking applause."

"To lead with humility."

"To stay faithful in every season."

"Sir, thank you for being a voice of wisdom, a model of stewardship, and a father to many generations."

"At 65, we celebrate a life of impact, a legacy of faith, and a future that is still unfolding."

She concluded her post by sending a powerful prayer to the man of God:

"May the oil upon your life remain fresh."

"May your voice continue to shape destinies."

"May your latter days be greater than the former."

"Happy 65th Birthday, Daddy."

"The world is better because you obeyed God."

Reactions as lady celebrates Bishop David Abioye

Stephen said:

"My beloved daddy happy birthday more wisdom in Jesus precious name amen."

Favour added:

"Congratulations sir 🎉🎉🎉 God bless you and all of yours Amen."

Kunle wrote:

"Happy birthday Bishop."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Paul Enenche celebrated Bishop David O. Abioye’s 65th birthday on Instagram. He said nice words about Bishop Abioye’s life and work in the church. Bishop Abioye turned 65 on March 11.

Pastor Joel shares vision about Bishop Abioye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Pastor Joel Ogebe shared a special message about Bishop David Abioye and his church, Living World Global Conqueror's Assembly.

He said God showed him a vision about Bishop Abioye and his work. The vision is about being faithful, a very important quality.

Source: Legit.ng