The United States has carried out air strikes against Islamic State-linked militants in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Sokoto, U.S. and Nigerian authorities said, marking a rare American military action in the region.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump said the strikes were “powerful and deadly” and targeted ISIS fighters operating in northwest Nigeria.

US launches air strikes on ISIS-linked militants in Nigeria’s Sokoto state. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Announcing the operation, Trump said the militants had been responsible for attacks on civilians, particularly Christians, and warned that further action would follow if the violence continued. He added that the strikes were executed under his authority as commander in chief.

His post reads:

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries! I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was.

"The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues."

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said the operation was conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities and was aimed at degrading the capabilities of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), an ISIS affiliate that primarily operates in northeastern Nigeria and the Lake Chad basin.

AFRICOM said in a statement posted on X:

"At the direction of the President of the United States and the Secretary of War, and in coordination with Nigerian authorities, U.S. Africa Command conducted strikes against ISIS terrorists in Nigeria on Dec. 25, 2025, in Sokoto State.

Trump threatens more attack if allegded killings of Christians don't stop Photo: US govt

Source: Twitter

The operation follows remarks Trump made in November in which he threatened to intervene militarily in Nigeria, citing claims by some US politicians that Christians were being targeted in the country. Nigerian authorities have consistently rejected claims of religious genocide, saying insecurity affects communities of all faiths.

FG reacts to US military action in Nigeria

Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the air strikes, describing them as “precision hits” conducted within the framework of existing security cooperation with international partners.

The ministry said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa.:

“Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism."

The ministry said the cooperation includes intelligence sharing, strategic coordination and other forms of support carried out in line with international law and respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

It added that Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts prioritise the protection of civilians and national unity, stressing that terrorist violence against Christians, Muslims or other communities remains unacceptable.

The federal government said it would continue working with international partners to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and prevent cross-border threats, while strengthening Nigeria’s security and intelligence capabilities.

Source: Legit.ng