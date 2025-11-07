The Russia government said it is closely watching reports that the United States military may invade Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, called on the US to respect international law amid alleged military action in Nigeria

US President Donald Trump had declared Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern



Russia, Moscow - The Russia government said it is monitoring Nigeria situation after United States President Donald Trump threaten to invade the West African country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, urged the United States government to respect international law.

Tinubu had directed the Pentagon to draw up possible military action in order to “protect Christian communities” in Nigeria.

As reported by TRT World, Zakharova stated this during a weekly press briefing in Moscow on Friday, November 7, 2025.

While responding to a question about the situation in Nigeria, she said:

“We are closely monitoring this issue and call on all parties involved to strictly comply with international legal norms.”

Tinubu makes strong vow as US military action

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said his administration "will spare no effort and leave no stone unturned in our mission to eliminate criminals from our society".

The Nigerian leader stated that his government has made significant progress in the past two years, "and we will decisively eliminate this threat".

Tinubu's assurance came as US president Donald Trump threatened to launch a “guns-a-blazing” US military intervention in Nigeria over alleged Christian persecution.

US tensions: Gumi alleges possible plan to assassinate Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi urged President Tinubu to stand firm amid US President Trump's threat of military action against Nigeria.

In a video interview seen by Legit.ng, Gumi condemned Trump’s military action threat as an insult to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Gumi alleged that the US may be planning to attack the Aso Rock Presidential Villa to eliminate President Bola Tinubu and other top government officials.

