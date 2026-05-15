Two People on Small Plane Confirmed Dead After Aircraft Crashed into House
- Two people have died after a small plane crashed into a home in Akron, Ohio, sparking a fierce blaze
- The 1963 Piper Cherokee went down shortly after take‑off from Akron Fulton Airport, hitting a house where a family of four were inside
- Miraculously, the couple and their two children escaped unharmed, while investigators from the FAA and NTSB are now probing the cause of the tragedy
Two people have died after a small plane crashed into a house in Akron, Ohio, on Thursday, May 14, 2026.
The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. when a 1963 Piper Cherokee single‑engine aircraft, also known as a Piper PA‑28, went down shortly after departing from Akron Fulton Airport.
Fire and smoke after impact
According to ABC, the crash sparked a massive fire and heavy smoke, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Akron Fire District Chief Sierjie Lash told local media that residents reported seeing the plane go down and hearing explosions.
“We got a call that residents saw a plane going down into the house,” Lash said. “We got more calls that people heard explosions, and we arrived to heavy smoke coming out of the house, and we addressed it, approached it as a house fire.”
Family escapes without injury
A couple and their two children were inside the home at the time of the crash but managed to escape unharmed. Lash described the outcome as “very fortunate,” adding:
“They were all four home, and they were able to get out with no injuries, so we’re very fortunate that they are safe.”
No bystanders on the ground were injured, and neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precaution.
Investigation underway
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash. Authorities also plan to assess the structural integrity of the damaged home, which was heavily affected by the blaze.
The fire has since been extinguished, but residents were advised to avoid the area due to the large emergency response.
Scene description
Witnesses captured dramatic images showing thick black smoke rising from the suburban street, with debris from the aircraft scattered around the property.
The tail of the plane was visible among the wreckage, highlighting the force of the impact.
11 found alive after plane crashed
Legit.ng earlier reported that eleven people have survived after a private plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. The twin-engine aircraft had taken off from the Bahamas on Tuesday, May 12, before going down about 80 miles from Melbourne, Florida, according to the US Coast Guard.
As stated by Reuters, an emergency signal from the aircraft alerted rescue teams, who quickly launched a search operation. A US Air Force rescue plane that was already on a training mission nearby joined the effort almost immediately.
Rescuers later found all 11 adults alive inside a life raft as a thunderstorm approached the area. Air Force Major Elizabeth Piowaty said the team dropped food, water, and flotation supplies to help the survivors stay safe until a helicopter arrived.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.