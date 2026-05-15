Two people have died after a small plane crashed into a home in Akron, Ohio, sparking a fierce blaze

The 1963 Piper Cherokee went down shortly after take‑off from Akron Fulton Airport, hitting a house where a family of four were inside

Miraculously, the couple and their two children escaped unharmed, while investigators from the FAA and NTSB are now probing the cause of the tragedy

Two people have died after a small plane crashed into a house in Akron, Ohio, on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. when a 1963 Piper Cherokee single‑engine aircraft, also known as a Piper PA‑28, went down shortly after departing from Akron Fulton Airport.

Two people died after a small plane crashed into a home in Akron, Ohio, sparking a fierce blaze. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Fire and smoke after impact

According to ABC, the crash sparked a massive fire and heavy smoke, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Akron Fire District Chief Sierjie Lash told local media that residents reported seeing the plane go down and hearing explosions.

“We got a call that residents saw a plane going down into the house,” Lash said. “We got more calls that people heard explosions, and we arrived to heavy smoke coming out of the house, and we addressed it, approached it as a house fire.”

Family escapes without injury

A couple and their two children were inside the home at the time of the crash but managed to escape unharmed. Lash described the outcome as “very fortunate,” adding:

“They were all four home, and they were able to get out with no injuries, so we’re very fortunate that they are safe.”

No bystanders on the ground were injured, and neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precaution.

Investigation underway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash. Authorities also plan to assess the structural integrity of the damaged home, which was heavily affected by the blaze.

The fire has since been extinguished, but residents were advised to avoid the area due to the large emergency response.

Scene description

Witnesses captured dramatic images showing thick black smoke rising from the suburban street, with debris from the aircraft scattered around the property.

The tail of the plane was visible among the wreckage, highlighting the force of the impact.

A family of four inside the residence miraculously escaped without injury despite the fire and explosions. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

11 found alive after plane crashed

Legit.ng earlier reported that eleven people have survived after a private plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. The twin-engine aircraft had taken off from the Bahamas on Tuesday, May 12, before going down about 80 miles from Melbourne, Florida, according to the US Coast Guard.

As stated by Reuters, an emergency signal from the aircraft alerted rescue teams, who quickly launched a search operation. A US Air Force rescue plane that was already on a training mission nearby joined the effort almost immediately.

Rescuers later found all 11 adults alive inside a life raft as a thunderstorm approached the area. Air Force Major Elizabeth Piowaty said the team dropped food, water, and flotation supplies to help the survivors stay safe until a helicopter arrived.

Source: Legit.ng