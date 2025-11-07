Lagos lawmaker Adewale Temitope urges U.S. President Donald Trump to support Nigeria’s reforms instead of issuing threats

Adedeji praises President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening national security through newly appointed service chiefs

The lawmaker says the Tinubu administration has revived investor confidence, curbed inflation, and restored stability to the naira

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Temitope Adedeji, has called on the United States government to support rather than threaten Nigeria, saying the Bola Tinubu administration has made visible progress in governance, security, and the economy.

Adedeji, who represents Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I, made the appeal in a statement on Friday, urging U.S. President Donald Trump to review his stance on Nigeria’s current situation.

He said the nation’s growth trajectory in the last two years warrants global collaboration, not condemnation.

Lawmaker defends Tinubu’s security reforms

The legislator said President Tinubu is fully aware of Nigeria’s challenges and has continued to strengthen the country’s security framework. He pointed to the recent overhaul of the nation’s service chiefs as proof of the president’s determination to confront insecurity head-on.

“President Bola Tinubu, as a father, is not happy that bandits, terrorists or whatever name-tag they have got, have tried to downplay the gains of the administration just as they did with previous administrations. This is one reason the President ordered the recently appointed service chiefs in Nigeria to put a final end to insecurity in the country. The current administration will never pamper terrorists or their sponsors,” Adedeji said.

He described the president’s resolve as a clear message that national peace remains non-negotiable and that no group would be allowed to derail the progress of the country.

Calls for global partnership and patience

Adedeji, a ranking member of the Assembly, noted that several international bodies have acknowledged the progress made under the Tinubu administration, particularly in economic reforms and fiscal management.

He said inflation has started to decline, while the government continues to attract multi-billion-dollar investments and revive moribund industries.

He also said Nigeria’s currency has shown signs of recovery and subnational governments are becoming more financially stable.

“The Tinubu administration continues to open more economic pathways for progress. Different data have shown inflation dropping for the first time in years. More than before, the administration has attracted multi-billion dollar investments while working to reinvigorate moribund industries and maintain its place as the giant of Africa,” he said.

Adedeji called on Nigerians to remain patient and trust the government’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He urged the United States and other partners to work with Nigeria in tackling insecurity and strengthening economic ties for the benefit of citizens.

