US Congressman Barry Moore introduced the CRUSADE Act to require immigrant religious workers to reject Sharia law before entering the country

The proposed legislation sought to amend the EB-4 visa category by adding a constitutional oath requirement for covered applicants

The proposal emerged amid renewed criticism by some US lawmakers over the practice of Sharia law in Nigeria and other countries

A Republican lawmaker in the United States has introduced a bill that would require immigrant religious workers seeking entry into the country to formally reject Sharia law as part of the visa process.

US lawmaker is proposing a bill that would require immigrant religious workers to reject Sharia law. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Barry Moore announced the proposal, known as the “CRUSADE Act,” in a statement shared on X on Wednesday. The legislation targets applicants under the EB-4 special immigrant visa category, which includes religious workers.

The Alabama representative argued that applicants entering the US for religious duties should pledge loyalty to the American Constitution before receiving approval.

Proposed visa rules spark fresh debate

Moore wrote:

“Sharia law justifies the persecution of religious minorities, restrictions on women, and the elevation of religious law above all.”

“This is why I introduced the CRUSADE Act.

“Immigrants entering our nation as religious workers should disavow Sharia and uphold the Constitution.”

Details published on the lawmaker’s official website showed that the bill seeks to amend existing immigration rules by making rejection of Sharia law a mandatory condition for certain visa applicants.

Those covered under the proposal would also be required to swear an oath affirming support for the US Constitution.

“This legislation will amend the EB-4 special immigrant visa provision, including the religious worker category, to require covered aliens to disavow sharia law and take an oath to uphold the United States Constitution,” the statement reads.

Moore described the proposal as part of efforts to protect constitutional governance and preserve civil liberties in the United States.

Sharia debate draws international attention

According to the congressman, some interpretations of Sharia law have been used in parts of the world to justify punishments for apostasy and blasphemy, discrimination against women and restrictions on religious minorities.

“Anyone seeking the privilege of entering the United States as a religious worker should be willing to clearly affirm that the Constitution, not sharia law, is the supreme law of the land,” he added.

The proposed legislation arrives amid growing scrutiny from some American lawmakers over the operation of Sharia law in Nigeria and other countries with Muslim populations.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria rejected calls from US politicians seeking an end to Sharia practice in Nigeria. The group maintained that the system remains constitutionally protected and defended the rights of Muslims to practise their faith freely.

“No power or authority can arrogantly make Muslims relinquish its practice in response to external pressure, misinformation, or political intimidation,” the council had said.

31 US congress members hail Trump for blacklisting Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States President Donald Trump has been hailed for designating Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" over the alleged Christian genocide.

No fewer than thirty-one members of the United States Congress described Trump’s move as a necessary step.

Source: Legit.ng