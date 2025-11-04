China has issued a firm warning against foreign interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs

The statement follows US President Donald Trump’s threat of military action over alleged Christian persecution

Beijing reaffirmed its strong support for President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and Nigeria’s development path

The Chinese government has issued a strong warning against foreign interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs, following recent threats by United States President Donald Trump of possible military action over alleged persecution of Christians.

Speaking at a press briefing on November 4, Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Beijing “firmly supports the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as it leads its people on the development path suited to its national conditions.”

Ning described Nigeria as China’s “comprehensive strategic partner,” and emphasised that Beijing stands by the West African country amid growing international pressure.

China opposes religious pretext for sanctions

“China firmly opposes any country using religion and human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, and threatening other countries with sanctions and force,” she said.

Her comments came in response to a question about Trump’s recent remarks, in which the US president warned that Washington could consider military action against Nigeria if reports of religious persecution continued.

Diplomatic support for Nigeria’s government

Beijing’s statement signalled firm diplomatic backing for the Tinubu administration at a time when Nigeria faces increasing scrutiny from Western powers, especially the United States, over its human rights record and internal security challenges.

The exchange has added to tensions between global powers over how to respond to alleged religious and political issues in Africa’s most populous nation.

Trump’s Threat

United States President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Nigeria over alleged persecution of Christians, suggesting that military action could be considered if such reports persist.

His comments have sparked international concern, with critics viewing the threat as a potential breach of Nigeria’s sovereignty. Trump’s remarks were made in response to claims of religious discrimination and violence targeting Christian communities in the country.

The statement has drawn sharp reactions globally, including from China, which condemned the use of religion and human rights as a pretext for foreign interference. Beijing reaffirmed its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, calling Nigeria a “comprehensive strategic partner.”

The Chinese government stressed that it opposes any form of external pressure, including sanctions or force, aimed at influencing another nation’s internal affairs. Trump’s threat has added to growing tensions between Nigeria and Western powers over human rights and governance issues.

