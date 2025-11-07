A viral video showed Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin condemning Trump’s threats and demanding an apology on behalf of Nigerians

Jibrin said Nigeria would not be intimidated and urged the United States to respect international law and follow diplomatic channels

Trump’s comments on Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” and threats of military action sparked outrage and calls for calm

A video that trended widely on social media showed Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin condemning recent comments by former United States President Donald Trump.

Specifically, the deputy senate president called the remarks “unacceptable” and demanding an apology on behalf of Nigerians.

Trending Video Shows Nigerian Deputy President Confronting Trump Over Invastion Threats in Nigeria

In remarks captured on the clip, Mr Jibrin said Nigeria would not be intimidated by any foreign power and urged the United States to follow established international protocols.

“For the President of the United States to come and say, ‘You are doing this, we are going to attack you…’ is quite unacceptable. We feel that he should retract that statement and apologise to Nigerians," he said.

Jibrin urged legal and diplomatic channels

Speaking directly to camera in the clip, the lawmaker insisted that any grievance must be pursued through lawful international mechanisms rather than threats of force.

“Whatever you feel about our country, follow the legal route. Go to the United Nations,” he said.

He added that he would confront Mr Trump in person if given the chance.

“I still can’t believe that kind of statement will come from the President of the United States of America. We are not scared of Trump. We will tell him the truth. The route you have taken is not the best route to take," Mr Jibrin continued.

Trump had branded Nigeria 'a country of particular concern'

Mr Jibrin’s rebuke followed a statement from Mr Trump in which he described Christianity in Nigeria as facing an “existential threat” and redesignated the country as a “country of particular concern,” a US classification linked to religious persecution.

In a widely circulated White House clip, Mr Trump said thousands of Christians were being killed in Nigeria and tasked US lawmakers to investigate immediately.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands and thousands of Christians are being killed,” Mr Trump said in the video.

He urged congressional action and warning that the US “cannot stand by” while such atrocities continue.

Trump's threats to halt aid and possible military action alarm Nigerians

In subsequent social-media posts, the former president warned that the United States could halt all aid to Nigeria and even prepare the Department of War for possible action, saying any intervention would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Those comments have fuelled a diplomatic storm and raised concerns among Nigerian officials about the prospect of foreign intervention.

Government sources and legal experts have urged calm and recommended diplomatic engagement, while many Nigerians on social media denounced the language as inflammatory and a breach of international norms.

Calls for dialogue and respect for sovereignty

Mr Jibrin and other officials who reacted in the viral footage urged cooler heads to prevail and called for respectful dialogue between nations.

“No nation should be threatened in this manner,” he said.

