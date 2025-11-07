Pastor Frank Adeyemi of LordArise Global Christian Church claimed he predicted the planned U.S. invasion of Nigeria during a 2024 New Year’s Eve prophecy

He urged President Tinubu to unite Christian leaders in national prayer, warning that only divine intervention can stop Trump

The cleric says Nigeria’s bloodshed has provoked judgment, insisting the invasion threat is both political and spiritual

As tension rises over Donald Trump’s renewed threat of military invasion against Nigeria, a prominent cleric, Pastor Frank Adeyemi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek divine intervention through national prayers, warning that “only God can stop Trump’s onslaught.”

The preacher, who leads the LordArise Global Christian Church (LGCC), revealed that he had foretold the impending foreign invasion in his New Year’s Eve prophecies of December 31, 2024.

Pastor Adeyemi had, in the prophecy, warned that Nigeria would face a deluge of external aggression.

“A particular nation will invade Nigeria this year,” the cleric declared in the recorded audio of the prophecy now circulating online.

“That nation will say what Nigeria is doing is not good. But the real intention is not to help; it is to control certain governments or nations under the camouflage of peacekeeping.” He said.

“Trump’s threat is not ordinary”

Speaking exclusively to reporters on Thursday, November 6, Pastor Adeyemi described Trump’s military threat as a divine revelation come to life, urging the Tinubu administration to treat it as a spiritual war, not a political one.

“Trump’s plan to invade Nigeria is not an empty threat. It should not be taken lightly.

“Being a superior power, Trump is today the equivalent of King Nebuchadnezzar, whose authority and influence tower above other world leaders.” The pastor said.

He added that this is a wake-up call for all churches, appealing to Christian leaders to take spiritual charge of the nation.

“Nigeria must not go down. We must superintend over our destiny, irrespective of what political leaders are doing.” He said.

Trump's threat: Tinubu asked to unite Church

In a passionate appeal, Pastor Adeyemi advised President Tinubu to urgently engage with Christian leaders across the country, stressing that prayer remains the only effective “shield” against what he described as a looming foreign invasion.s

“This is the time for our dear President Tinubu to court the friendship of the Body of Christ in Nigeria”

“He must mobilize all pastors to call upon God and move His hand against any onslaught coming from Trump.”

However, pastor Adeyemi cautioned against turning this into a religious blame game.

“This is not the time to say it’s Christian or Muslim genocide. All of us, Christians and Muslims, are victims of terrorism.

“If Trump carries out the invasion, how do you separate Christians from Muslims when the bombs begin to fall? We are all affected in this, and only God can help.”

He insisted that the invasion threat is not merely political but a spiritual sign of judgment, urging Nigerians to repent from “bloodshed and injustice” to avoid divine retribution.

