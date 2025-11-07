Southern leaders have joined Northern groups in rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s sanction threat over Nigeria’s alleged Sharia law violations

This is coming as the Federal Government of Nigeria echoed the president’s assurance, stating that Nigeria was not in panic mode

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Evangelical Fellowship (NEF) has urged the government to intensify efforts against terrorism and ensure justice for victims of violence, regardless of faith

Abuja, Nigeria - Prominent Islamic leaders and groups across Nigeria have strongly rejected calls by U.S. President Donald Trump and some American lawmakers to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials over the enforcement of Sharia laws in the country’s northern states.

The controversy followed Trump’s public comments accusing Nigerian authorities of “genocide against Christians,” a statement that has triggered global reactions and political debate.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz had introduced the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025, proposing visa bans, asset freezes, and restrictions on officials enforcing Sharia or blasphemy laws.

However, Several rights groups also petitioned the U.S. State Department to classify Nigeria as a country of “particular concern.”

The Punch reported that at least 12 northern states — including Zamfara, Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, and Gombe — operate varying degrees of Sharia law, while Kaduna and Niger partially enforce it.

Sharia is our identity, says Northern groups

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) have dismissed the threats, calling them “empty and arrogant.”

NEF Spokesperson, Prof. Abubakar Jiddere, described the planned sanctions as “a direct assault on Islam,” accusing Trump of arrogance and ignorance about Nigeria’s internal realities.

“The Northern Elders Forum has seriously frowned at this threat, which is nothing but an empty show of arrogance,” Jiddere said.

“There is no genocide here. Both Christians and Muslims face the same security challenges. What we see is terrorism, not religion.”

He also claimed that the U.S. was reacting to Nigeria’s growing partnership with China, alleging a hidden agenda to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty.

On his part, CNG National Coordinator, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, warned that sanctions could worsen anti-Western sentiment across the region.

“Sharia is not just a law, it is our identity. Any northern governor who attempts to halt or weaken Sharia enforcement to please the West will face severe backlash. The people see it as divine, not negotiable.” Charanci said.

South-West Islamic clerics join the call

In the South-West, Islamic scholars under the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland urged the U.S. to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty.

At a meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, the clerics, led by Grand Mufti Sheikh AbdulRasaq Ishola, advised against what they called “external interference that could inflame tensions.”

“Nigeria’s sovereignty must be respected,” the group said in a communiqué. We urge all world leaders, particularly the USA, to avoid hasty generalisations or interference that could undermine our internal peace efforts.”

Evangelical fellowship counters genocide claims

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Evangelical Fellowship (NEF) has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts against terrorism and ensure justice for victims of violence, regardless of faith.

In a statement issued after its 60th Anniversary Summit, the group dismissed Trump’s genocide claims, arguing that “violence in Nigeria is not faith-based but rooted in terrorism and poor governance.”

The group called on the government to disarm armed groups, ensure justice for victims, and rebuild displaced communities.

Civil society groups protest in Lagos

In Lagos, civil society organisations under the Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA) staged a peaceful protest at the State Assembly against Trump’s “reckless” threats of military action.

Convener Buna Isiak said the remarks were dangerous and could harm Nigeria’s stability and foreign investment profile.

“We are a sovereign nation, not Gaza. Such rhetoric only weakens investor confidence and paints a wrong picture of Nigeria.” He declared.

The group submitted a petition to the U.S. Congress urging it to reject Trump’s position and review Nigeria’s CPC designation.

‘We will defeat terrorism’, Tinubu responds

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has responded diplomatically, assuring Nigerians that his administration is engaging with the world “calmly and confidently.”

Speaking at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Thursday, shortly after swearing in new ministers Bernard Doro and Kingsley Udeh (SAN), Tinubu promised that Nigeria would defeat terrorism.

“The task ahead is immense. We are engaging the world diplomatically, and I assure all Nigerians that we will defeat terrorism,” Tinubu said.

Nigeria is not in panic mode; FG reacts

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, echoed the president’s assurance, stating that Nigeria was not in panic mode.

Addressing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting, Idris said diplomatic talks with the U.S. had already begun.

“We are responding responsibly, steadily, and in the best interest of our country. Channels have been opened. We prefer that this situation be resolved diplomatically.”

Idris stressed that the Tinubu administration was “calm and stable,” and that the Federal Government remains committed to protecting all Nigerians, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

“There is no panic mode here. The President is calm, the Cabinet is calm, and Nigeria remains focused,” he added.

Top US lawmakers warn Donald Trump against military action in Nigeria

