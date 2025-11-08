US Threat: Muslim Group Advises Tinubu on How to Engage Trump
- A Nigerian Muslim Community, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has urged President Bola Tinubu to engage U.S. President Donald Trump through diplomacy over alleged invasion threats
- The group says Trump’s remarks were based on misinformation about religious persecution in Nigeria
- JNI calls on Nigerians to unite, pray, and support government efforts to ensure peace and security
As diplomatic tensions grow between Nigeria and the United States following President Donald Trump’s warning of possible action against Nigeria, an umbrella group for the Nigerian Muslim Community, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has urged President Bola Tinubu to adopt a peaceful, diplomatic approach to address the situation.
In a statement released on Friday, November 7, in Dutse, the Secretary of JNI in Jigawa State, Malam Muhammad Babangida, said the Muslim community is deeply concerned about President Trump’s recent remarks.
He said the situation was based on “misinformation” about the treatment of Christians in Nigeria.
Babangida said the alleged threat of military action against Nigeria underscores the need for the government to engage the United States through constructive dialogue.
JNI said:
“We call on President Tinubu to lead a high-powered delegation to meet with President Trump and members of the U.S. Congress to clarify the security realities in Nigeria,” he said.
According to him, such engagement would help the U.S. understand the complexities of Nigeria’s security situation and the ongoing efforts to protect all citizens, regardless of faith.
Nigerians must pray for the nation
JNI added that Nigerians must remain united, prayerful, and committed to building a peaceful nation, urging the government to intensify efforts in tackling insecurity across the country.
“For the success of all these efforts, Nigerians must stand firm in unity, pray and work sincerely towards a better nation,” he added.
Babangida also prayed for divine guidance and wisdom for Nigeria’s leaders as they seek diplomatic solutions to the emerging tension.
Russia reacts to Trump's threats on Nigeria
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Russian government said it is closely watching reports that the United States military may invade Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called on the US to respect international law amid alleged military action in Nigeria.
Legit.ng reports that US President Donald Trump had declared Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern.
Adeboye mentions who should be eliminated besides terrorists
Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye has urged swift Nigerian action against terrorists and mentioned those who should be eliminated amid Trump’s military action threat.
The RCCG leader stressed decisive follow-through, drawing lessons from late Buhari’s incomplete military directive against insurgents.
Adeboye, who recalled private discussions with the late Buhari, buttressed the importance of accountability in national security enforcement
