US President Donald Trump announces a joint military operation that killed ISIS's second-in-command, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, in Africa

Success credited to coordination between American and Nigerian forces, enhancing regional security efforts

The operation aims to significantly weaken ISIS's global operational capabilities amid ongoing West African security concerns

The United States President Donald Trump announced that American and Nigerian military forces carried out a joint operation that reportedly killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as the second-in-command of ISIS globally.

Trump disclosed the development in a statement on social media, praising both countries’ armed forces for what he described as a successful and highly coordinated mission.

US, Nigerian Forces Kill ISIS Second-in-Command as Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

“Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield,” Trump stated.

Operation reportedly carried out in Africa

According to the US President, the ISIS commander had allegedly been hiding somewhere in Africa before intelligence operatives tracked his activities.

“Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing,” he said.

Trump did not disclose the exact location where the operation took place, while Nigerian authorities had yet to officially release details of the mission at the time of filing this report.

Trump praises Nigeria’s role in operation

The American President thanked the Nigerian government and military for their cooperation during the operation.

“Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation,” Trump added.

He further claimed that the death of the ISIS figure would significantly weaken the extremist group’s global operations.

“With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished,” he said.

Security concerns remain across region

The announcement comes amid ongoing security operations against terrorist groups operating across parts of West Africa and the Sahel region.

Nigeria has continued to work with international allies in efforts to combat insurgency, terrorism and cross-border criminal activities affecting the region.

As of the time of this report, neither the Nigerian military nor the Defence Headquarters had issued a formal statement confirming further operational details or casualty figures linked to the mission.

Trump issues new threats to Nigeria

Previously, Legit.ng reported that United States President Donald Trump had warned that Washington could carry out further military strikes in Nigeria. He said this would happen if the killing of Christians continues, saying any future action would not be limited to a single operation.

Trump made the remarks in an interview with The New York Times, published on Thursday, while responding to questions about a US military strike carried out in Nigeria on Christmas Day.

The US military had earlier confirmed that it conducted air strikes against Daesh militants in north-west Nigeria, describing the operation as one carried out at the request of the Nigerian government. Nigerian authorities, however, said the strike was a joint operation and rejected any religious framing of the action, as reported by TRT World.

Source: Legit.ng