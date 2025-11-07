Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stand firm amid US President Donald Trump's threat of military action against Nigeria

In a video interview seen by Legit.ng, Gumi condemned Trump’s military action threat as an insult to Nigeria’s sovereignty

Gumi alleged that the US may be planning to attack the Aso Rock Presidential Villa to eliminate President Bola Tinubu and other top government officials

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs and security matters.

Washington, USA - Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, has alleged that the United States are often displeased whenever a Muslim is at the helm of affairs in Nigeria.

The Islamic cleric, who advocates amnesty for bandits wreaking havoc in the country, spoke in an interview with Trust TV on Friday, November 7, monitored by Legit.ng.

Tinubu may meet Trump as speculation mounts over US-Nigeria relations and alleged threats. Photo credits: Anna Moneymaker, Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

Gumi levels huge accusation at US

Gumi said he would not be surprised if US forces attack the presidential palace in Abuja and try to assassinate President Bola Tinubu.

He said:

“Why is America now concerned about Nigeria? That is the issue. So many issues are involved in it. Why do you want to concentrate on Nigeria and attack Nigeria now?

“I think they want to establish a military base in Nigeria; they want our resources as they have done in Iraq.”

Gumi added:

“Most especially is the politics: whenever we have a Muslim leader in Nigeria, they try to decapitate and eliminate him. They have killed Tafawa Balewa, Sardauna (Ahmadu Bello), and they have killed General Murtala Muhammed. Even Sani Abacha was poisoned. So, why is it that whenever Muslims are in power in Nigeria, somehow, using some disgruntled elements, especially in the south, they try to take away the leader?

“So, I think what America is trying to do now: they will claim maybe the government is complicit in the killing of Christians. Don’t be surprised if they attack even the presidential palace. Attack, trying to kill the president, I don’t rule it out, as they have done in many other places. And they will also kill some other people, just by framing them that they are working with terrorists.”

Gumi cautions US President Donald Trump over mooted plan to kill terrorists in Nigeria. Photo credits: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Gumi’s statement comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged Christian persecution and threat to invade Nigeria to eliminate terrorists killing Christians.

Bandits and Boko Haram terrorists have killed hundreds of thousands of people, kidnapping hundreds of innocent Nigerians and displacing millions of people over a decade of terror in northern Nigeria.

Boko Haram insurgents gained global notoriety with the kidnapping of about 276 schoolgirls in the Chibok community of Borno state, sparking global outrage in 2014.

