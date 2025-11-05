US Ready To Work With Nigeria Over Alleged Christian Genocide, Eyes Religious Persecutors’ Trial
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Washington, DC, USA - The United States has said it will work with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to take decisive actions against those behind the alleged Christian genocide.
The Chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, Vicky Hartzler, said the US will develop a tough plan with Nigeria to arrest perpetrators of religious violence, protect Christians, and rescue those held hostage.
Hartzler made this known in a statement issued on Monday, November 3, 2025, after President Donald Trump declared Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern’
As reported by The Punch, Hartzler’s recommendation led Trump to blacklist Nigeria as a violator of religious freedom.
She commended Trump for taking steps to address what she described as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
“USCIRF applauds President Trump for speaking out on the religious freedom crisis in Nigeria and making Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern.”
“The US Government can now develop a tough plan with Nigeria to ensure that perpetrators of violence are held to account, people of faith are protected, and those held hostage are rescued.”
The USCIRF vice chair, Asif Mahmood, said that the commission would ensure the Trump administration implements a series of executive actions against Nigeria.
Mahmood described it as a serial violator of religious freedom since 2009.
He stated this in a email response to The Punch on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.
Ndume Reacts to Trump's Christian Genocide Claim
Recall that Senator Ali Ndume has reacted to the alleged Christian genocide in the northern part of the country
The Borno South Senatorial District lawmaker said United States President Donald Trump is ignorant about the security situation in the country.
The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it’s not only Christians who are killed, as Muslims are also being killed.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.