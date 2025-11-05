Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Washington, DC, USA - The United States has said it will work with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to take decisive actions against those behind the alleged Christian genocide.

The Chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, Vicky Hartzler, said the US will develop a tough plan with Nigeria to arrest perpetrators of religious violence, protect Christians, and rescue those held hostage.

Hartzler made this known in a statement issued on Monday, November 3, 2025, after President Donald Trump declared Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern’

As reported by The Punch, Hartzler’s recommendation led Trump to blacklist Nigeria as a violator of religious freedom.

She commended Trump for taking steps to address what she described as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

“USCIRF applauds President Trump for speaking out on the religious freedom crisis in Nigeria and making Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern.”

“The US Government can now develop a tough plan with Nigeria to ensure that perpetrators of violence are held to account, people of faith are protected, and those held hostage are rescued.”

The USCIRF vice chair, Asif Mahmood, said that the commission would ensure the Trump administration implements a series of executive actions against Nigeria.

Mahmood described it as a serial violator of religious freedom since 2009.

He stated this in a email response to The Punch on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Ndume Reacts to Trump's Christian Genocide Claim

Recall that Senator Ali Ndume has reacted to the alleged Christian genocide in the northern part of the country

The Borno South Senatorial District lawmaker said United States President Donald Trump is ignorant about the security situation in the country.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it’s not only Christians who are killed, as Muslims are also being killed.

