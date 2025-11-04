Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno state - Senator Ali Ndume said United States President Donald Trump is ignorant for describing the killing in Nigeria as being targeted at Christians.

Ndume said Trump’s comments on alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria as “ignorant” and uninformed about the country’s security situation.

Ndume says Donald Trump is ignorant of the killings in Nigeria. Photo credit: Ali Ndume/Donald Trump

The APC lawmaker said Trump’s statement showed a lack of understanding of Nigeria’s complex insecurity challenges.

“For Trump to have come out to make such a claim is out of ignorance. Donald Trump himself is ignorant about what is happening in Nigeria.”

As reported by Daily Trust, Ndume stated this while reacting during an interview on ARISE Television on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Ndume said the violence ravaging parts of the country has continued to affect Nigerians of all faiths and backgrounds.

The senator representing Borno South Senatorial District said the violence must be addressed as a national — not religious — issue.

“This is not to say Christians are not being killed. What we’ve been saying is that it’s not only Christians — Muslims are also being killed too.”

Senator urged the U.S. government to reconsider its classification of Nigeria as a CPC.

He recalled that Nigeria was previously removed from the list during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration after engagements with the U.S. government to clarify the nature of the insurgency.

