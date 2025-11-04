US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Nigeria after accusing the FG of supporting genocide against Christians in the country

Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), suspended arms sales and technical support for the country

Outspoken cleric Primate Elijah Ayodele reacted, advising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to beg Trump

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has advised President Bola Tinubu not to beg the United States (US) President Donald Trump over the recent military threats against Nigeria due to alleged targeted killings of Christians.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 4, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele urged Tinubu not to put himself in a position where he will be at Trump's mercy.

The cleric counselled President Tinubu to quickly fix Nigeria's lingering security challenges 'because it will affect his chances in the 2027 elections'.

Ayodele's past warning to Tinubu

Furthermore, the prophet shared that he had warned years ago that insecurity would affect Tinubu’s administration, but he was reportedly ignored. He called on President Tinubu to swiftly address it; 'otherwise, he (Tinubu) will have serious issues'.

Primate Ayodele said:

“Don’t travel to go and beg Trump, he wants to make money. Tinubu shouldn’t be at his mercy; rather, he should go to God and work well on insecurity. I have said that insecurity will cause his government a lot; all he needs to do is wake up, ensure he tackles security well.”

'Nigeria’s issue is beyond genocide' - Ayodele

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that Nigeria’s issue is beyond genocide, adding that it is just an excuse Trump wants to use to allegedly negotiate for Nigeria’s resources. He urged Tinubu to be patient because 'he will be given different options, which he needs to be careful about to avoid doing the wrong thing'.

Primate Ayodele said:

“The matter of Nigeria is beyond genocide. Tinubu isn’t Trump’s friend from the outset, and what the US wants to do is negotiate with Tinubu for Nigeria’s resources. This matter needs to be addressed with patience because they will give Tinubu different options, but he must not do the wrong thing.”

'Trump's concern isn't genuine' - Ayodele

Additionally, Ayodele said Nigeria can solve its problems if the government is truly ready, while noting that Trump’s concern is not a genuine one.

His words:

“It is only Nigeria that can solve its problems; a stranger cannot solve problems for Nigeria. Trump is not God, he just wants to make money. He is an oppressor. If the US has a genuine mission, they should work with the Nigerian government; the threat was unnecessary."

Legit.ng recalls that on Saturday, November 1, Trump asked the US Department of War to prepare for “possible action” in Nigeria. Trump warned the Nigerian government to act fast to end the “killing of Christians” in the country.

He had also called Nigeria a “disgraced country”.

The Nigerian federal government (FG) has repeatedly baulked at claims of a Christian genocide in the country.

2027 election: Ayodele says Trump is desperate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele alleged that Trump is "desperate".

He urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to be wary.

