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Africa’s Richest Man Aliko Dangote Plans to Replicate Nigerian Refinery in Kenya
Energy

Africa’s Richest Man Aliko Dangote Plans to Replicate Nigerian Refinery in Kenya

by  Victor Enengedi
3 min read
  • Dangote is considering building a refinery in Mombasa, saying the city’s deep seaport and larger economy make it an attractive choice
  • The proposed project would help reduce East Africa’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products
  • Dangote said the final decision depends on the support of Kenyan President William Ruto and regional governments

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Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote is considering Kenya as the preferred location for a proposed 650,000-barrel-per-day oil refinery in East Africa.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Dangote revealed that he is favouring the coastal city of Mombasa because of its strong maritime advantages.

Aliko Dangote Set to Build Massive East Africa Refinery in Kenya
Africa’s Richest Man Aliko Dangote plans to Replicate Nigerian Refinery in Kenya
Source: Getty Images
“I’m leaning more towards Mombasa because it has a much larger and deeper port,” he said.

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The development follows remarks by Kenyan President William Ruto last month, where he disclosed that East African nations were in talks over plans to establish a regional oil refinery at the Tanzanian port city of Tanga.

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The proposed facility is expected to mirror the scale and structure of Dangote’s refinery operation in Nigeria, Reuters reported.

Kenya seen as stronger economic option

While comparing the two potential locations, Dangote reportedly noted that Kenya offers a larger market than Tanzania.

“Kenyans consume more. It’s a bigger economy,” he stated.

He also stressed that the project would depend heavily on the support and approval of President Ruto.

“The ball is in the hands of President Ruto. Whatever President Ruto says is what I’ll do,” Dangote added.

According to the report, the planned refinery could require an investment of between $15 billion and $17 billion.

East Africa currently depends entirely on imported refined petroleum products, most of which come from the Middle East.

This reliance has exposed the region to supply shortages and rising fuel prices, especially amid tensions linked to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Speaking at an infrastructure summit in Nairobi last month, Dangote said he would be willing to duplicate his Nigerian refinery project in East Africa if governments in the region provided the necessary backing and cooperation.

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Dangote shows interest in regional refinery expansion

Dangote has signalled his willingness to lead the proposed refinery project if East African governments can agree on supportive policies and investment terms.

He explained that the planned facility could be modelled after the Dangote Refinery, which processes 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily and ranks among the world’s largest single-train refineries.

Dangote, whose fortune is estimated at $33.2 billion, noted that the refinery could be delivered within four to five years after all agreements are concluded, stressing that strong political commitment and regional collaboration would be essential for the project’s success.

Aliko Dangote Set to Build Massive East Africa Refinery in Kenya
Africa’s Richest Man Aliko Dangote plans to Replicate Nigerian Refinery in Kenya
Source: UGC

Dangote unveils plan for 20,000MW power project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote is preparing to launch an ambitious 20,000-megawatt electricity project designed to transform Nigeria’s power industry and improve energy supply nationwide.

The move into large-scale power generation is being supported by the company’s strong financial position and reflects Dangote’s broader goal of addressing persistent energy shortages across Africa.

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Beyond the power initiative, the billionaire entrepreneur is also increasing investments in fertiliser production, refinery growth, and major infrastructure projects across the continent.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Enengedi avatar

Victor Enengedi (Business HOD) Victor Enengedi is a trained journalist with over a decade of experience in both print and online media platforms. He holds a degree in History and Diplomatic Studies from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. An AFP-certified journalist, he functions as the Head of the Business Desk at Legit. He has also worked as Head of Editorial Operations at Nairametrics. He can be reached via victor.enengedi@corp.legit.ng and +2348063274521.

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