Iranian authorities alleged that a US warship was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz after it ignored warnings from Iranian forces

US Central Command dismissed the claim, stating that no US Navy vessel was hit and confirming ongoing maritime operations under “Project Freedom”

Tensions rose as Donald Trump described safe passage operations as a humanitarian gesture while Iran warned it would defend the strait with full strength

Iranian authorities have alleged that a United States warship was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz after reportedly ignoring warnings from Iranian forces.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, two missiles allegedly hit the vessel close to Jask, prompting it to withdraw from the area.

US Breaks Silence Over Claim Iran Strikes Its Warship Near Strait of Hormuz

Source: UGC

The report also claimed that Iranian naval forces had blocked the entry of US warships into the strategic waterway, a key global oil shipping route.

US Central Command dismisses allegation

The United States military has firmly rejected the claims, insisting that no American naval vessel was hit during the incident.

“US Central Command says no US Navy ships have been struck,” the statement said.

It added that American forces were continuing maritime operations in the region under what it described as “Project Freedom”, which it said involved supporting a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz security

US President Donald Trump said American forces would ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait, describing the effort as a “humanitarian gesture” aimed at ships facing shortages while navigating the corridor.

However, Iranian authorities warned that such actions would be viewed as a violation of ceasefire arrangements, vowing to defend the waterway “with full strength”.

Trump also previously warned that any interference with US operations in the region would be met with a forceful response, further heightening tensions between both sides.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most sensitive maritime routes, with a significant portion of global oil shipments passing through it, making any military activity in the area closely watched by the international community.

Source: Legit.ng