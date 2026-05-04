Breaking: US Breaks Silence Over Claim Iran Struck its Warship Near Strait of Hormuz
- Iranian authorities alleged that a US warship was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz after it ignored warnings from Iranian forces
- US Central Command dismissed the claim, stating that no US Navy vessel was hit and confirming ongoing maritime operations under “Project Freedom”
- Tensions rose as Donald Trump described safe passage operations as a humanitarian gesture while Iran warned it would defend the strait with full strength
Iranian authorities have alleged that a United States warship was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz after reportedly ignoring warnings from Iranian forces.
According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, two missiles allegedly hit the vessel close to Jask, prompting it to withdraw from the area.
The report also claimed that Iranian naval forces had blocked the entry of US warships into the strategic waterway, a key global oil shipping route.
US Central Command dismisses allegation
The United States military has firmly rejected the claims, insisting that no American naval vessel was hit during the incident.
“US Central Command says no US Navy ships have been struck,” the statement said.
It added that American forces were continuing maritime operations in the region under what it described as “Project Freedom”, which it said involved supporting a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
Tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz security
US President Donald Trump said American forces would ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait, describing the effort as a “humanitarian gesture” aimed at ships facing shortages while navigating the corridor.
However, Iranian authorities warned that such actions would be viewed as a violation of ceasefire arrangements, vowing to defend the waterway “with full strength”.
Trump also previously warned that any interference with US operations in the region would be met with a forceful response, further heightening tensions between both sides.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most sensitive maritime routes, with a significant portion of global oil shipments passing through it, making any military activity in the area closely watched by the international community.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944