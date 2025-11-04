Governor Charles Soludo has reacted to the alleged Christian genocide in the northern part of the country

The Anambra state governor debunked claims of a religious genocide against the people in the South East region

Legit.ng reports that US President, Donald Trump, has declared Nigeria a country of concern over alleged Christian genocide

Awka, Anambra State - Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State said the ongoing violence in the southeast region has nothing to do with religion.

Soludo dismissed claims of a religious genocide in the region, stating that the south-east is overwhelmingly Christian.

The governor said much of the violence comes from within the same Christian faith community.

“There is a deeper conversation and introspection about what goes on in the country. In this part of the world — eastern Nigeria — it is not religious.”

As reported by Daily Trust, Soludo stated this while speaking during a media chat on Channels Television.

Governor Soludo said while the United States is entitled to its opinions, its actions must still align with international law.

“People are killing themselves — Christians killing Christians. The people in the bushes are Emmanuel, Peter, and John, all Christian names, and they have injured and killed thousands of our youths. It has nothing to do with religion.

“In this part of the country, we are 95 percent Christians, and the people in the bushes killing people bear Christian names.”

The governor called on both local and international actors to look beyond religious framing.

Soludo said the focus should be on addressing the deeper political, social, and economic roots of the crisis through dialogue and reconciliation.

“It is wider than the categorisation of Christians and Muslims. Nigeria will overcome, and it will end in conversation.”

