FCT, Abuja - The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the Red Chamber will take United States President Donald Trump’s threat to the executive arm of government

Senator Akpabio said the issue borders on foreign policy, diplomatic relations, and will require a coordinated national response.

As reported by Vanguard, Akpabio made this known during plenary on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Earlier, Nigerian Senate deputy president, Barau Jibrin, tackled Trump over his redesignation of Nigeria as a country of concern.

Barau also challenged Akpabio to speak on Trump's allegation, adding that he was not scared.

The Nigerian federal lawmaker accused the US president of spreading fake news about Nigeria, which is a sovereign state.

Speaking about the planned meeting with the executive, Akpabio said:

“We have not discussed the issue of President Trump yet in chambers.

“We shall do so in combination with the executive because we believe it is a matter of foreign policy and diplomatic relations.

“I have refrained from taking any motion on that yet until we know the direction of government and what government intends to do.”

Alleged genocide: US ready to work with Nigeria

Recall that the United States government issued a fresh statement over the alleged Christian genocide in the northern part of the country.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom said America is ready to work with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

The chairperson of the commission, Vicky Hartzler, shared more details about the latest development.

