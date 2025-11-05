"I'm not scared of Trump": Nigerian Deputy Senate President Tackles US President, Video Trends
Barau Jibrin, the Nigerian deputy Senate president, has taken a swipe at the United States President Donald Trump, after the latter redesignated Nigeria as a country of personal concern and threatened military action against the sovereign West African country.
In a heated debate in the national assembly, the Kano senator challenged the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, to speak against the US president, adding that he was not scared of speaking against him and that Nigeria is a sovereign state and should not be denigrated by another country's president.
In a trending video, Jubrin took his stand and accused President Trump of spreading false claims against Nigeria and the people. His statement reads in part:
"I'm not scared of Trump. I can say my mind. I'm Nigerian, Nigeria is a sovereign nation. I am a parliamentarian, and he is saying lies about our country."
However, the deputy Senate president's outburst has continued to generate mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:
Ishaq Samaila said Jibrin's statement was courageous:
"Senator Barau Jibrin spoke the truth with courage. Nigeria is a sovereign nation and deserves respect on the global stage. Our leaders have every right to defend our country’s integrity against false narratives, no matter who spreads them."
Uzo accused the senators of not addressing the main issue, which is insecurity:
"See how these people are addressing every issue but the very crux of the matter: The indiscriminate killing of Nigerians. They'd rather win the argument against Trump than win the war against terror. The greatest misfortune of this democracy is those we elect into office."
Osas criticised Nigerian politicians:
"Politicians go whine you but no panic. If the invasion bursts now, all of them will be out of the country with their families."
Catholic priest shares what he expects from US over Trump’s plan to Intervene in Nigeria, many react
Udom Owodiong-Idemeko asked the senator to fix the mess at home:
"It's this kind of chest-thumping that misses the point entirely. Nobody asked him to "fear Trump"; Nigerians just want their leaders to fix the mess at home instead of acting defensively on the global stage."
Bright Tari accused the lawmakers:
"We're a sovereign Nation," but your kids live and school in other nations, you do your health care in other nations, you buy properties and have citizenships in other nations, America included!"
See the full video here:
