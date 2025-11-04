Civil society groups urged President Tinubu to respond swiftly to rising global tension after Donald Trump’s reported threat over alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria

The National Civil Society Council warned that Nigeria’s lack of ambassadors for nearly two years weakened diplomatic ties and left the nation vulnerable internationally

The Council rejected claims of targeted attacks on Christians alone, called for verified data on insecurity

Nigeria’s civil society organisations have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act swiftly and diplomatically.

This, however, follows the rising tension triggered by former United States President Donald Trump’s reported threat to take military action over alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Trump Threats: Tinubu Told What Action to Take Next Amid Nationwide Tension

In an emergency communiqué issued after a high-level meeting in Abuja, the National Civil Society Council of Nigeria warned that the situation must be handled with “utmost diplomatic urgency” and advised the President to immediately appoint ambassadors and international lobbyists to defend Nigeria’s global reputation.

“No nation can afford to stay without ambassadors for nearly two years, especially at such a sensitive time,” the Council stated.

Civil groups raise alarm over diplomatic vacuum

The Council expressed concern that Nigeria has been without ambassadors since the early months of President Tinubu’s administration, describing the situation as a major diplomatic setback.

“Today, Nigerian embassies are the most inactive globally, leaving us vulnerable to manipulations and at the mercy of world powers,” the communiqué read.

The group noted that the absence of ambassadors has worsened the diplomatic row and hampered communication with Washington, saying Nigeria urgently needs strong representation and international lobbyists to counter negative narratives abroad.

Claims of religious targeting rejected

Addressing accusations of targeted attacks on Christians in Nigeria, the Council cautioned against “politicising insecurity” and insisted that both Muslims and Christians are victims of terrorism.

“The impression that terrorist activities are aimed only at Christians is erroneous and misleading,” it said, adding that credible nationwide data is needed to counter false narratives.

They recommended an inter-religious dialogue to calm tensions, stressing the importance of evidence-based responses to international accusations.

Calls for immediate diplomatic appointments

To prevent further damage to Nigeria’s international standing, the Council urged Tinubu to submit ambassadorial nominees to the Senate before the end of November.

“No excuse is strong enough to justify the failure to appoint ambassadors after two years in office,” the communiqué declared.

The group also pushed for a national lobbying framework to ensure Nigeria has capable representatives defending its interests globally.

CSOs to Tinubu: ‘Handle this with diplomacy and facts’

The Council warned that mishandling the diplomatic crisis could weaken Nigeria’s international position and harm national security.

“The allegations from global powers must be addressed with verifiable facts and strategic diplomacy,” it advised.

The communiqué was signed by civil society leaders representing Christian, Muslim, media and community groups, who attended the emergency meeting in Abuja on 1 November.

