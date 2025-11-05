A former Chief of Army Staff , Lt .- Gen . Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), has said the United States (US) may be positioning itself to establish a military base in Nigeria

Dambazau stressed that the recent narratives by some foreign actors , including US politicians and religious leaders , about alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria may be linked to external interest

Dambazau said the US previously operated military bases in Niger Republic for more than a decade without preventing insecurity in the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Lieutenant-General Abdulrahman Dambazau, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has said the United States (US) may be preparing to set up a military base in Nigeria.

As reported by The Cable, Dambazau spoke on Tuesday, November 4, at the seventh annual public lecture of the ‘Just Friends Club of Nigeria’ in Abuja while addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

Ex-Chief of Army Staff Abdulrahman Dambazau says Donald Trump-led US may be pushing to establish a military base in Nigeria. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

'US pursuing personal agenda' – Dambazau

Daily Trust quoted Dambazau as saying:

“In the more than 10 years of US presence in Niger, where it maintained two military bases, what did the US do to prevent the growth of security challenges?

“It is also on record that at the initial second coming of the Trump administration, US congressmen accused USAID of terrorism financing in Africa. I think the US is looking for an opportunity to establish an alternative base in Nigeria, a country known to protect only its interests by any means possible, including the use of force.

Recall on Saturday, November 1, US President Donald Trump threatened that the US could enter Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to protect the Christian population from Islamic terrorists.

Trump’s warning elicited a mix reaction from citizens, with some expressing concern over the proposed military intervention.

US threats: Expert offers counsel

Meanwhile, Dr. Murtala Adogi, the founder of System Strategy and Policy Lab (SSPL), an Abuja-based policy think-tank, waded in by recommending "three quick wins and practical measures" that can help ease rising tensions.

Murtala Adogi Mohammed urges President Tinubu to appoint ambassadors. Photo credit: Murtala Adogi Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Adogi asked the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, appoint ambassadors for Nigeria across the world, especially in the US. This, he said, will improve Nigeria’s engagement in the international community to foster diplomatic relations, promote mutual understanding, and advocate for the country’s interests in negotiating agreements and resolving disputes.

He wrote across his social media pages:

"The world is watching — not for our words, but for the concrete actions we take to confront the issues before us.

1. Faith and Diplomacy at Work

"Form a high-level delegation of respected religious leaders to spearhead diplomatic engagement. Working through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, D.C., the delegation should hold direct consultations with the U.S. State Department to clarify facts, correct misconceptions, and strengthen Nigeria’s international standing.

2. Clear the Forests, Secure the Nation.

"Launch coordinated, intelligence-driven security operations across forest corridors, especially in the North-Central states, Northwest and Northeast The mission - to dismantle bandit networks, reclaim ungoverned spaces, and restore safety to rural communities — firmly, lawfully, and strategically.

3. Truth and Trust Through Interfaith Accountability.

"Immediately establish and inaugurate an Independent Inter-Faith Technical Working Group (IITWG) to conduct an impartial, evidence-based review of religious-related violence and justice systems. The group will audit security responses, interfaith councils, and peace mechanisms — rebuilding confidence through transparency and reform."

Read more on the US' threats to Nigeria here:

Ayodele speaks on US threats

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, advised President Bola Tinubu not to beg Trump over the recent military threats against Nigeria due to alleged targeted killings of Christians.

Primate Ayodele urged Tinubu not to put himself in a position where he will be at Trump's mercy.

The cleric counselled President Tinubu to quickly fix Nigeria's lingering security challenges 'because it will affect his chances in the 2027 elections'.

Source: Legit.ng