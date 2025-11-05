The European Union (EU) has taken a stand on US President Donald Trump ' s allegation against Nigeria

This came hours after the Chinese authority warned the US to stay out of Nigeria's internal affairs and respect its sovereignty

Trump had alleged that Nigeria is no longer safe for Christians and threatened to deploy military action in the West African country

The European Union (EU) has reiterated its respect for the sovereignty of Nigeria and distanced itself from external pressure. The union also pledged to sustain its relationship with Nigeria in building peace, ensure interfaith dialogue and protect human rights.

Gautier Mignot, the EU ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, made this known in Lagos on Tuesday, November 4, while speaking in an interview. His clarification about the bloc's position came after US President Donald Trump threatened to launch a military operation in Nigeria.

EU demands respect for Nigeria's sovereignty as US, China trade words Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

EU position on Donald Trump's claim

According to Mignot, the EU's position is guided by its long-standing relationship with Nigeria rather than the views of other countries. He described the position as a "solidarity with Nigeria."

He also expressed solidarity with violence victims in Nigeria, as well as the authorities, as they work to protect the people. She added that Nigerian people largely desired a peaceful coexistence beyond religious and ethnic divides.

On Friday, October 31, US President Donald Trump announced that Nigeria has now been listed in the CPC. The announcement was his reaction to the allegations that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria. He also hinted at a possible US military operation in the country.

The Country of Particular Concern (CPC) refers to a country designated by the United States Secretary of State (under the delegated authority from the president), which is involved in systemic severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998 (H.R. 2431) and its amendment of 1999 (Public Law 106-55).

China knocks US President Donald Trump

While the EU called for respect for Nigeria's sovereignty, the Chinese government has issued a strong warning against foreign interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs, following recent threats by United States President Donald Trump of possible military action over alleged persecution of Christians.

Speaking at a press briefing on November 4, Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Beijing “firmly supports the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as it leads its people on the development path suited to its national conditions.”

Ning described Nigeria as China’s “comprehensive strategic partner,” and emphasised that Beijing stands by the West African country amid growing international pressure.

Donald Trump claims Christian genocides in Nigeria Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Trump's adviser wants US base in Port-Harcourt

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Donald Trump's allegation that Christians were being persecuted in Nigeria took a new turn, sparking fresh debate among Nigerians.

This was after Trump's adviser, Walid Phares, asked the US to establish its military base in Nigeria's oil capital, Port Harcourt, located about 1,370 KM from Maiduguri, the epicentre of terrorist activities.

However, some Nigerians rejected the proposal, describing it is a plot to cause chaos in Nigeria, destabilise the country, and turn Nigeria into a crisis zone similar to Congo.

