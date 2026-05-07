Health authorities have placed hantavirus under renewed global surveillance after suspected exposure cases were linked to travellers

The virus was confirmed as a rodent-borne pathogen capable of causing severe respiratory or kidney diseas

Experts noted that while human-to-human transmission remains rare, the Andes strain has previously shown limited spread between close contacts

Health authorities are monitoring a growing concern involving hantavirus, a rodent-borne virus known for causing severe and often fatal disease in humans.

The attention has intensified after suspected exposure cases were linked to travellers on a cruise vessel, prompting international tracking of passengers across several countries.

Rodents identified as natural carriers of hantavirus in rural and urban environments. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Rodent-borne hantavirus and disease risk profile

According to WHO, Hantaviruses are a group of zoonotic pathogens carried primarily by rodents, where they persist without causing illness in the host animals.

Humans become accidental hosts through contact with contaminated urine, saliva, or droppings, often when particles become airborne in enclosed or poorly ventilated environments.

Infection can also occur through bites, though this is less common.

The viruses are classified under the family Hantaviridae within the order Bunyavirales. Each variant is typically associated with a specific rodent species, which serves as the natural reservoir.

While dozens of hantavirus types exist globally, only a limited number are known to cause disease in humans.

Public health teams are discussing containment strategies for rodent-borne disease prevention. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Severe clinical syndromes across regions

Disease presentation depends on geographic strain. In the Americas, hantaviruses can lead to hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome, a rapidly progressing respiratory illness affecting the lungs and heart.

This form carries a case fatality rate that can reach up to 50 percent in severe cases.

In Europe and Asia, infection is more commonly associated with haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, which affects the kidneys and vascular system. Mortality rates vary widely but can still reach significant levels depending on access to medical care and early intervention.

Symptoms typically begin one to eight weeks after exposure. Early signs include fever, muscle pain, headache, and gastrointestinal distress. In severe cases, patients may develop breathing difficulties, fluid accumulation in the lungs, shock, or kidney failure.

Transmission patterns and exposure settings

Human infection is usually linked to environmental exposure rather than person-to-person spread.

Activities such as cleaning rodent-infested buildings, farming, forestry work, or exposure in poorly ventilated spaces increase risk. Food storage areas and waste sites can also become contamination points if rodents are present.

Human-to-human transmission is rare and has only been clearly documented for the Andes virus strain in South America. When it does occur, it is typically associated with prolonged close contact, often within households or close settings, particularly during early illness stages.

Diagnosis challenges and lack of cure

Early diagnosis is complicated because initial symptoms resemble other common infections, including influenza, dengue, COVID-19, leptospirosis, and viral pneumonia. Clinical history, especially potential rodent exposure, is essential for suspicion.

Confirmation requires laboratory testing, including detection of hantavirus-specific antibodies or viral RNA using molecular methods. Because samples are highly infectious, strict biosafety procedures are required during handling and transport.

There is no specific antiviral treatment or licensed vaccine for hantavirus infection. Care is entirely supportive and focuses on stabilising breathing, cardiovascular function, and kidney performance.

Early intensive care significantly improves survival in severe cases.

Public health concern and ongoing surveillance

The recent cluster of suspected infections linked to travellers on a vessel has prompted heightened surveillance across multiple countries, with health agencies tracking contacts and monitoring for symptoms.

Although human-to-human spread remains uncommon, the severity of disease and high fatality rate in some regions have made rapid containment and exposure tracing a priority for public health authorities.

Cross River records fresh COVID-19 case in Calabar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cross River State has confirmed a fresh case of COVID-19, raising renewed attention to public health surveillance in the region.

The announcement was made in Calabar by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Ayuk, who disclosed that the case involved a foreign national working in the state.

Source: Legit.ng