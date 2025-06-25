President Donald Trump has described the US attack on Iran's nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, on June 22 as a victory for everybody

Trump, speaking in The Hague at the NATO summit on Wednesday, expressed optimism that the US strikes that hit Iran's three major nuclear facilities would lead to an end to the Iran-Israel war

Trump also downplayed the preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment that suggested that the U.S. airstrikes did not destroy Iran's nuclear capability and only set it back by a few months

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

United States President Donald Trump has declared a “victory for everybody” as the ceasefire that ended 12 days of fighting between Iran and Israel continues to hold, despite uncertainty over the effectiveness of US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speak to media at the 2025 NATO Summit on Wednesday, June 25, in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump basks in Iran ceasefire success

Reuters reported that Trump revelled in the swift end to war between Iran and Israel, saying he now expected a relationship with Tehran that would preclude rebuilding its nuclear programme despite uncertainty over damage inflicted by U.S. strikes.

Trump, speaking in The Hague where he attended a NATO summit on Wednesday, June 25, said his decision to join Israel’s attacks by targeting Iranian nuclear sites with huge bunker-busting bombs had ended the war, calling it “a victory for everybody”.

He shrugged off an initial assessment by the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) that Iran’s path to building a nuclear weapon may have been set back only by months, saying the findings were “inconclusive” and he believed the sites had been destroyed.

President Trump declares an end to the war between Israel and Iran amid ceasefire talks. Photo credit: @khamenei_ir, Anadolu Ajansi, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“It was very severe. It was obliteration,” he said.

“The intelligence was … very inconclusive,” Trump told reporters while meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte before the summit.

“The intelligence says, ‘We don’t know, it could have been very severe.’ That’s what the intelligence says. So I guess that’s correct, but I think we can take the ‘we don’t know’. It was very severe. It was obliteration,” Trump added.

Meanwhile, an initial intelligence evaluation suggested that the US bombardment failed to destroy Iran’s underground nuclear facilities, The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN reported on Tuesday, June 24, citing officials familiar with the military intelligence report from the DIA.

Iran speaks on reforms

Meanwhile, as exhausted and anxious Iranians and Israelis both sought to resume normal life after the most intense confrontation ever between the two foes, Iran's president suggested that the war could lead to reforms at home.

Read more about Iran vs Israel conflict

Angry Trump issues fresh warning to Israel, Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Donald Trump lashed out at the leaders of Israel and Iran hours after he announced that both leaders have agreed to a ceasefire.

Trump strongly condemned Israel's violation of ceasefire and its resumption of strikes on Iran, calling on the leader to stop the bombing.

Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli military had vowed to strike the “heart of Tehran” after Iran violated a ceasefire agreement by launching a new missile attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng