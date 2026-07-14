A fun video showing how some RCCG members celebrated Pastor Adeboye's wife, aka Mummy GO, on her 78th birthday has gone viral

The highlight was the moment the excited members, both males and females, went on their knees to celebrate Adeboye's wife

The display has since sparked controversy on social media as netizens shared diverse opinions

Pastor EA Adeboye's wife, Folu, aka Mummy GO, recently made waves over how some members and staff of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) gathered to celebrate her 78th birthday.

The video circulating on social media on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, showed an enthusiastic indoor celebration filled with singing and a public show of respect for Mummy GO.

Video shows the moment RCCG members sang as they celebrated Mummy GO. Credit: foluadeboye

Source: Instagram

The highlight, which has, however, sparked a heated debate on social media, was how the excited members, both males and females, swiftly went on their knees as they walked into a room where Adeboye's wife was seated to celebrate her.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Adeboye warmed hearts online after penning a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Folu Adeboye, on her 78th birthday.

In the open letter, Adeboye reflected on their 58 years together, describing her as not only his wife but also his friend and steadfast companion.

Mixed reactions trail how some RCCG members celebrated Mummy GO. Credit: foludadeboye

Source: Facebook

The video showing how some RCCG members celebrated Mummy GO is below:

How netizens reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared hot takes about the video, with a focus on the members' show of respect for Pastor Folu Adeboye. Read the comments below:

amas_lucky commented:

"Events like this make me question whether part of our world is cursed. I don't know whether to call this religious mockery or unbridled sycophancy."

BigDaddy_kelv said:

"People father and husbands kneel down there o. I don't bother about the women but those men."

Ademola651 said:

"My question is: why are they kneeling down even if it for the respect they can still stand up and keep singing or praising, the most annoying part is all of them her full grown man and woman."

WriteAboutNow said:

"Do people kneel to sing for the pope like this??"

BlacckLord said:

"Even Jesus didn’t accept this form of worshiping human instead of God."

What Adeboye said about Trump

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng