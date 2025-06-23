Following a final ruling by Iran’s Supreme Court, Mohammad-Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh, a man accused of spying for Israel, has been executed amid the country's conflict with Israel and the US

The Iranian judiciary confirmed this development and said Shayesteh was convicted of attempting to pass on “sensitive information” to Mossad, the Israeli intelligence service

The man, Shayesteh, was arrested in late 2023 and accused of leading what authorities described as “a cyber-team affiliated with Mossad”

On Monday, June 23, Iran’s judiciary said it executed Mohammad-Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh, a man, reportedly found guilty of spying for Israel, as fighting between the two countries entered its 11th day.

Iranian man executed over links with Israel

“Mohammad-Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh was hanged this morning for intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime,” the judiciary said, using Iran’s term for Israel.

As reported by the Times of Israel, Shayesteh was alleged to have had ties with Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency.

He was also convicted of collaborating with Iran International, a Persian-language TV channel based in London that is critical of the Iranian government.

Meanwhile, Iran considers the broadcaster to be linked to Israel.

During nationwide protests in 2022 sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, the authorities in Iran described the channel as a “terrorist organization.”

Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman, had been arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women.

Iran frequently announces the arrest or execution of individuals it accuses of working with foreign intelligence agencies, particularly Israel.

Second execution in 48 hours: Iran hangs another man

Times of India reported that on Sunday, June 22, Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, announced that related cases involving Israel would be handled more swiftly.

The same day, the judiciary announced the execution of Majid Mosayebi, who was accused of links with Mossad.

“Security-related cases, especially those involving support for the usurping regime (Israel) and acting as a fifth column of the enemy, will be handled more swiftly,” judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei told state television.

According to human rights groups including Amnesty International, Iran is the world’s second-most prolific executioner after China. It rarely publicly produces evidence of the crimes those executed have been convicted of.

Why is Israel at war with Iran?

At the conflict enters day 11, Israel said it is sweeping assault on Iran’s top military leaders, nuclear scientists, uranium enrichment sites, and ballistic missile program — spearheaded by both the military and Mossad — is necessary to prevent the Islamic Republic from realizing its avowed plan to destroy the Jewish state.

Israel: Iran takes major action against US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear sites, the Iranian parliament approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz will reportedly impact global oil supply, cause a sharp spike in prices and temporarily restrict the ability of US warships to exit the Persian Gulf.

Amid its ongoing conflict with Israel and the US, Iran has hinted it may close the Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and its Gulf Arab neighbours.

