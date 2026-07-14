Pastor Enoch Adeboye penned a heartfelt public tribute celebrating his wife, Folu Adeboye, on her 78th birthday

The respected clergyman reflected on their decades-long journey together, expressing deep love, gratitude, and admiration

His touching message sparked warm reactions online, with many praising the couple's enduring marriage

Nigerian clergyman Pastor Enoch Adeboye has warmed hearts online after penning a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Folu Adeboye, on her 78th birthday.

In the open letter, Adeboye reflected on their 58 years together, describing her as not only his wife but also his friend and steadfast companion.

Pastor Adeboye shares touching tribute to wife in emotional message. Credit: @pastoreadeboye

Source: Instagram

While many know her as Mummy G.O., he said he treasures the privilege of knowing her simply as his partner in life.

“To my lover, great has been the journey of walking side by side with you,” he wrote. “And so today, on your 78th birthday, it is a gift to me to have the world join me in doing what I have spent 58 years doing, celebrating you.”

Adeboye praised her unwavering support through “every challenge, every victory, and every assignment God has given us,” noting her sacrifices, compassion, and devotion to both family and ministry.

He added: “Seventy-eight years of my life, fifty-eight years of them beside me, and still I find new reasons to thank God for you. You have been a wife, counsel and companion in every sense the world was ever meant to hold.”

He also highlighted her compassion and strength:

“I have watched you give strength to others even when you were tired yourself. I have seen your quiet sacrifices, your compassion, your wisdom, and your unwavering trust in God. Those are the things that make me thank God for you every day.”

The pastor concluded with a prayer for her continued fruitfulness:

“May the God whom you have served so faithfully continue to uphold you. May He surround you with His peace, fill your days with fresh hope, strengthen your body, renew your strength, and continue to satisfy you with His goodness.”

The touching tribute has drawn admiration across social media, with many praising the couple’s enduring love and partnership.

See pastor Adeboye's Instagram post celebrating his wife below:

Netizens celebrate Pastor Adeboye and wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluwaseyi_ogagaeruteya said:

"Happy birthday Maami 🥰🥳."

_godsmediagirl said:

"Happy birthday mummyyy🙌👏."

the_cakeboi said:

"Happy birthday mummy ❤️."

leviteswatchtv

"Happy Birthday Mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

fortunatus_studios said:

"Happy Birthday Mummy🎉🎉."

Pastor Adeboye’s loving words to his wife are winning hearts everywhere. Credit: @pastoreadeboye

Source: Instagram

Adeboye speaks on Trump's administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng