The 'fragile ceasefire' between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump asserted that the war between Israel and Iran is over

Trump on Wednesday described as successful the US strikes on Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities, adding, “It was very severe, it was obliteration”

Trump also disclosed that the US and Iranian officials will hold talks next week, even as Iran insisted it will not give up its nuclear programme

Hague, Netherlands - Speaking in The Hague, where he attended a NATO summit on Wednesday, June 25, US President Trump declared that the “war is done” between Israel and Iran.

Trump declares end to Israel and Iran war

Trump also disclosed that the United States and Iranian officials will talk next week to continue a dialogue interrupted by the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

Trump, who helped negotiate the ceasefire that took hold Tuesday on the 12th day of the war, told reporters at a NATO summit that he wasn’t particularly interested in restarting negotiations with Iran, insisting that the US strikes had destroyed its nuclear programme.

Iran doubts the US over ceasefire talks

Interestingly, an Iranian official questioned whether the United States could be trusted after its weekend attack.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Trump spoke after Iran’s parliament passed a bill to suspend cooperation with the UN’s IAEA, which still needs approval from its national security council.

“We may sign an agreement, I don’t know,” Trump said. “The way I look at it, they fought, the war is done.”

According to Iran, 627 people, including 13 children, were killed and 4,870 were wounded since Israel launched its attack on June 13 and in Israel, at least 28 people were killed in Iranian strikes.

Trump defends US attack on Iran

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump has described the US attack on Iran's nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, on June 22 as a victory for everybody.

Trump, speaking in The Hague on Wednesday, expressed optimism that the US strikes that hit Iran's three major nuclear facilities would lead to an end to the Iran-Israel war .

Trump also downplayed the preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment that suggested that the U.S. airstrikes did not destroy Iran's nuclear capability and only set it back by a few months.

