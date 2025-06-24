Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that it was a victory for his country as he announced a ceasefire with Iran

Netanyahu made the comment on Tuesday, June 24, adding that its arch rival Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon

The Israeli leader threatened that any attempt to rebuild the bombed nuclear facility would be met with similar aggression

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, has said that his country recorded a "historic victory" while speaking on Tuesday, June 24, after he agreed to a ceasefire with Iran. He also insisted that Iran would not have a nuclear weapon.

In a nationwide broadcast address to his country, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian disclosed that his country was willing to commence negotiations over its nuclear weapon programme. He emphasised that his country would not stop asserting "its legitimate rights" in its move to use atomic energy.

Netanyahu expresses readiness to bomb Iran again

France24 reported that after the ceasefire ended on its 12 days of deadly attacks and missile strikes between the two countries, Netanyahu stated that "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon." He stressed that his country has thwarted the nuclear programme, and any move to rebuild it would be met with the same determination and intensity to foil the move.

Eventually, the United States was drawn into the crisis on Sunday, June 22, when it hit the underground nuclear facilities of Iran with powerful bunker-buster bombs, which Israel did not have.

Following Iran's retaliation with a missile attack on the US base in Qatar, the United States President Donald Trump called for the de-escalation of the war and announced a truce deal between the two countries.

Trump bombs Iran's nuclear site

Trump has said that American forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities successfully. He also said that the attacks happened in three nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in Iran, and that his country's planes are no longer in Iranian airspace.

Israel has continued to attack Iran, and its forces have continued to target military facilities and nuclear sites. On the other hand, Iran has launched some drones into Israeli territory.

Trump rebukes his director of intelligence

Al Jazeerah reported that President Trump recently rebuked his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, publicly, stating that she was wrong to have claimed that there was no evidence that Iran was building a nuclear weapon.

According to Iran, over 400 people have been killed and no less than 3,056 others were wounded in America-backed Israel started attacking Iran on Friday, June 13. In Israel, officials said the Iranian missiles have killed 24 people.

Trump expresses confidence that Israel will win

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States President Donald Trump said that everyone in Tehran, the Iranian capital, should leave the city, adding that Iran is not winning the ongoing war against Israel.

Trump said he had warned the Iranian authorities to sign the nuclear deal, adding that they just decided to go to war, in which they cannot win, stressing that "it was just a waste of human life".

Trump stated that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon". The US president gave the warning amid the renewed attack from Israel on Tehran.

