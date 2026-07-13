Argentina forward Lionel Messi has equalled a unique record at the FIFA World Cup knockout stages, joining Diego Maradona on an elite list

Only three players have achieved the feat since 1966, with Maradona leading on 22 shots in 1986 and Messi recording 18 shots in 2026

The stats firm described Messi's 2026 World Cup knockout output as 'Production,' placing him alongside Maradona and Andreas Brehme

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has achieved another remarkable milestone at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joining an exclusive list of players to dominate both goalscoring and chance creation during the knockout stages.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has produced at least 15 shots and created at least 15 chances in the knockout rounds of a single World Cup, a feat matched by only two other players in the last six decades.

Lionel Messi creates 15 chances and 18 shots in the knockout stages of a World Cup, joining Argentina legend Diego Maradona. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Messi joins Maradona in exclusive World Cup company

According to OptaJoe, only three players have reached the dual threshold of at least 15 shots and 15 chances created in the knockout stages of a World Cup since 1966.

Messi has recorded 18 shots and created 15 chances during Argentina's run to the semifinals at the 2026 tournament.

Only fellow Argentine legend Diego Maradona has produced better numbers, registering 22 shots and 16 chances created during his iconic 1986 World Cup campaign in Mexico.

Former Germany defender Andreas Brehme is the only other player to achieve the feat, recording 17 shots and 15 chances created during the 1990 World Cup in Italy, per Transfermarkt.

Messi's all-round influence has been one of the defining features of Argentina's campaign.

The 39-year-old has already scored eight goals at the tournament, while his combined total of 33 shots and chances created underlines the impact he continues to have at the highest level.

The statistic is particularly significant because it measures both attacking threat and creativity, highlighting players capable of consistently creating opportunities for themselves and their teammates.

By matching Maradona and Brehme in this rare category, Messi has once again reinforced his status as one of the greatest performers in FIFA World Cup history.

What did Messi tell the referee?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi confronted referee Joao Pinheiro during the match, urging the Portuguese official to show him the same respect he had displayed.

Although visibly frustrated, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner remained composed as he challenged the referee over his manner of speaking.

Source: Legit.ng