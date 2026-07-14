Mexico has confirmed that permanent residents of some powerful countries can enter without a Mexican visa

The authorities said eligible travellers are required to present a valid passport together with an unexpired permanent resident card

Mexico also reminded travellers that visa-free eligibility or possession of a valid visa did not automatically guarantee entry

Mexico has outlined the categories of foreign permanent residents who can enter the country without first obtaining a Mexican visa for tourism, business or transit purposes.

Under the country's immigration rules, permanent residents of a select group of countries and regional blocs are exempt from Mexico's visa requirement, provided they present a valid passport and an unexpired permanent resident card upon arrival.

Mexico outlined visa-free entry rules for eligible permanent residents. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Which permanent residents can enter Mexico without a visa?

According to the Mexican authorities, foreign nationals who hold permanent residency in the following countries or regions do not need a Mexican visa for short visits:

Canada United States Japan United Kingdom Schengen Area countries Pacific Alliance member countries

Travellers covered by this exemption must carry both a valid passport and a valid, unexpired permanent resident card throughout their stay in Mexico.

The authorities also noted that holders of valid, unexpired visas issued by Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom or any Schengen Area country are likewise exempt from obtaining a Mexican visa for tourism, business or transit.

Eligible visitors are required to present valid passports and resident cards. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What documents are required?

Mexico requires all foreign visitors, regardless of nationality, to travel with a valid passport or recognised travel document. The passport must remain valid for the entire duration of the trip.

Travellers are also advised to check passport validity requirements with their airlines before departure. This is because airlines operating through the United States may apply the six-month passport validity rule before allowing passengers to board.

For individuals relying on US permanent residency, Mexican authorities said eligible travellers must present a valid US Permanent Resident Card when entering the country if they are nationals of countries that normally require a Mexican visa.

However, applicants whose US visa has expired but who possess official documents proving lawful status in the United States are required to apply for a Mexican visa before travelling.

What else should travellers know?

The Mexican government cautioned that possessing a visa or qualifying for a visa exemption does not automatically guarantee entry into the country.

Immigration officers at the port of entry may ask visitors about the purpose of their trip, the length of their stay and how they intend to finance their visit before granting admission.

The authorities also stated that visa applications submitted through Mexican consular offices may take up to 10 business days to process. Applicants are therefore advised to finalise their travel plans only after their visas have been issued.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng