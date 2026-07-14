A viral street interview in Germany sparked reactions after three African girls abroad took on a Nigerian music star recognition challenge

While they easily identified some of Afrobeats' biggest names, one globally celebrated artiste left them completely puzzled

Their unexpected responses have ignited a lively debate online, leaving fans eager to weigh in

A viral street interview in Germany has stirred online buzz after three young African girls, based in Europe, struggled to identify Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

The interview, conducted by content creator bra_emma08, tested the trio’s knowledge of African music by showing them photos of popular artistes.

African girls abroad surprise many after failing to recognise one famous Afrobeats star. Credit: @wizkid, @davido, @burnagoygram

Source: Instagram

If they failed to recognise someone, they were played one of the artiste’s songs as a clue.

The girls, originally from Nigeria and Ghana, initially missed Fireboy DML’s photo but quickly recognised him after hearing his hit track Peru.

They also failed to identify Oxlade, and while they recognised Skales’ Shake Body, they admitted they did not know what he looked like.

The biggest surprise came when they were shown Wizkid’s photo. Although his face looked familiar, they could not name him.

Even after listening to Come Closer, his collaboration with Drake, they still failed to recognise the Grammy-winning star. When the interviewer revealed it was Wizkid, one of the Ghanaian girls joked:

“He has changed, maybe he did plastic surgery.”

Viral moment as African girls abroad fail to identify one among Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy. Credit: @davido, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, the trio had no difficulty identifying Burna Boy, Davido, and Rema from their photos, sparking debates online about generational differences in how artistes are recognised.

This lighthearted clip has since gone viral, with fans weighing in on how even global icons like Wizkid can sometimes be unrecognised by younger audiences abroad.

Watch the street clip interview featuring the African young girls:

Burna Boy reacts to Ebuka's question

Legit.ng had reported that an interview granted by Ebuka with Burna Boy had surfaced online, as it drew the attention of fans to the singer.

The interviewer, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, asked Burna Boy if he comes across as an arrogant person.

The response the singer gave Ebuka has trended, as many have interpreted his reaction and shared observations about his personality.

Source: Legit.ng