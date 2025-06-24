Former US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize following his role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran

The nomination by Rep. Buddy Carter praises Trump’s “extraordinary and historic” efforts in ending the 12-day conflict and halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions

With tensions still simmering, the fragile peace showed the high stakes of this unexpected diplomatic breakthrough

US Representative Buddy Carter has formally nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing the former president’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran after what has been dubbed the “12 Day War.”

The Georgia Republican declared that Trump’s efforts in ending active hostilities between the two long-standing adversaries demonstrated “an extraordinary and historic role.”

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Following Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Iran. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

In a letter addressed to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, Carter commended the 47th president’s influence in both de-escalating the military crisis and halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“President Trump’s influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible. President Trump also took bold, decisive actions to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ensure that the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism remains incapable of acquiring a nuclear weapon,” Carter wrote.

Ceasefire follows rapid escalation

The ceasefire was announced late Monday afternoon by Trump, set to take effect overnight Tuesday. The agreement concluded nearly two weeks of intense fighting initiated by Israel’s preemptive strikes on Iranian positions, triggered by suspicions that Tehran was nearing the threshold of nuclear capability.

The conflict intensified with daily exchanges of rocket fire and a significant intervention from the United States, which over the weekend targeted three major Iranian nuclear sites. On Monday, Iran retaliated by launching rockets at a US air base in Qatar—though the strike came after advance warnings were issued to American and Qatari authorities, and no casualties were reported.

Nomination touts leadership amid regional turmoil

Carter’s letter to the committee emphasised the geopolitical impact of Trump’s leadership during the crisis:

“President Trump’s leadership through the crisis exemplifies the very ideals that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to recognize: the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony. In a region plagued by historical animosity and political volatility, such a breakthrough demands both courage and clarity.”

“President Trump demonstrated both, offering the world a rare glimpse of hope. For these reasons, I respectfully submit this nomination for Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States, to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

This is not Trump’s first nomination for the prestigious international honour, though he has yet to win. Earlier this year, Rep. Darrell Issa of California also recommended Trump for the prize, attributing it to the global stabilising effects of his 2024 electoral victory.

Symbolism and political motives

Carter’s high-profile nomination comes as he mounts a campaign for the US Senate in Georgia. He has been a prominent supporter of Trump-backed initiatives throughout the year, some of which have attracted attention for their symbolic nature.

Among them: a bill to rename Greenland “Red, White, and Blueland” after Trump showed interest in purchasing the territory, and another to permit the sale of a federal building in California that bears the name of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ceasefire stability in question

Despite the apparent diplomatic success, the peace remains tenuous. On Tuesday morning, Israel accused Iran of violating the ceasefire—an allegation Tehran has firmly rejected. The situation casts uncertainty over the longevity of the agreement and the broader implications for regional stability.

The Nobel Committee has yet to comment on Trump’s nomination. As of now, 338 individuals and organisations have been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, according to the official Nobel website.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng