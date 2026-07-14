Italy's official visa exemption list covers dozens of countries worldwide, but only a handful of African nations made the cut for 2026

Citizens from two African countries can visit Italy for up to 90 days without a visa for tourism, business, study, and other short stays

The exemption covers stays within a 180-day period, and travellers must hold valid passports that meet Italy's specific requirements

Italy has published its official list of countries whose citizens are exempt from obtaining a short-stay visa in 2026, and only two African nations appear on it.

The exemption covers a broad range of purposes including tourism, business, study, religious reasons, sports competitions, transit, and official missions.

Italy confirms only two African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Anadolu

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According to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, nationals from two African countries are among those who can enter Italy without a visa for stays of up to 90 days within any 180 days.

Legit.ng had reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Which African Countries Made Italy's Visa-Free List

Of the 54 countries on the African continent, only Mauritius and Seychelles secured a place on Italy's visa waiver list.

The rest of Africa, including major nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt, are not included, meaning their citizens must apply for a Schengen visa through Italian embassies or consulates before travelling.

The full exemption list published by Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs runs to more than 60 countries and territories globally, drawing from every region of the world. Most of the listed nations are in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Caribbean. Africa's representation remains slim by comparison.

How Italy's Visa Exemption Rules Work

The waiver applies to short stays only and does not grant the right to work or reside in Italy. Travellers from exempt countries must still hold a valid passport for the duration of their stay, and the 90-day limit is calculated across a rolling 180-day window rather than a fixed calendar period.

Italy also notes that certain conditions apply to specific countries on the list. For instance, citizens of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, and Ukraine only benefit from the exemption if they hold biometric passports.

In the case of Taiwan, the waiver is restricted to passport holders whose documents include an identity card number.

Nationals of San Marino and the Holy See are exempt from Italy's visa requirement under all circumstances, without any additional conditions attached.

For African travellers hoping to visit Italy in 2026, the key takeaway is clear: unless you hold a Mauritian or Seychellois passport, a Schengen visa application remains a required step before boarding a flight to Rome, Milan, or any other Italian destination.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies

Source: Legit.ng