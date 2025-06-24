JUST IN: Israel Drops ‘Small’ Bomb in Iran After Trump-Netanyahu Call
- Explosions and air defense activity were heard in the northern cities of Iran after Israel vowed a retaliatory attack in Tehran
- This comes shortly after US President Donald Trump announced again that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran was "in effect"
- The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said Mohammad Taghi Yousefvand, the commander of intelligence protection for Iran's Basij paramilitary forces, was killed in the attack
Israeli jets on Tuesday, June 24, reportedly struck a radar site in northern Iran after a call between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
After Trump's call, Israel attack Iran
Legit.ng earlier reported that a furious Trump earlier called on Israel not to carry out attacks in Iran in retaliation for Tehran allegedly breaking the ceasefire.
In a swift response, Netanyahu told Trump he couldn't cancel the attack and that it was needed because Iran violated the ceasefire, an Axios reporter said, citing an Israeli official.
However, Netanyahu said the strike would be significantly scaled back and would only hit one target.
Why Israel attacked Iran on Tuesday - Netanyahu speaks
Sky News reported that the office of Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel struck a radar array near Tehran in response to "Iran's violations" of the ceasefire.
It said Iran fired one missile at Israel at 7.06am local time (5.06am UK time) and two more at 10.25am, after the ceasefire had come into effect on Tuesday, June 24.
It further disclosed that after a phone call with Donald Trump, the Israeli military "refrained from further attacks".
"He also expressed his confidence in the stability of the ceasefire."
Top Iranian commander killed in separate strike
Hindustan Times reported that the strikes had hit Babolsar, a coastal city on the Caspian Sea north of Tehran.
Some reports said that explosions and air defense activity were heard in the northern cities of Babol and Babolsar.
Later, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that Mohammad Taghi Yousefvand, the commander of intelligence protection for Iran's Basij paramilitary forces, was killed in an Israeli missile strike, Iran International reported.
US base: Trump reacts after Iran's missiles
Legit.ng earlier reported that Trump described Iran's attack on the United States military base in Qatar on Monday, June 23, as “a very weak response”.
Trump also thanked the country’s leadership for providing “early notice” of the retaliatory attack.
The US President stated that Iran might now be able to “proceed to peace and harmony”, and added that he would encourage Israel to do the same.
